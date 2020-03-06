DAWN.COM

Death toll from Karachi building collapse rises to 17 as police continue investigation

Qazi Hassan | Dawn.comUpdated March 06, 2020

Security personnel and volunteers carry out rescue work on the rooftop of one of the structures upon which the five-storey building fell on Thursday. — Dawn/File
The death toll from a five-storey building collapse in Karachi's Gulbahar area rose to 17 on Friday after rescue services recovered the bodies of three more victims, including a one-year-old baby.

On Thursday, the residential building had fallen on two adjacent structures, bringing them to the ground as well.

Earlier today, a case was registered at Karachi's Rizvia Police Station in the state's name against the building owner, includes clauses 322 (causing death without intention), 119 (Qisas), 337 (causing bodily harm), 427 (mischief causing material damage) and 190 (aiding and abetting) of the Pakistan Penal Code. So far, no arrests have been made and Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police were waiting for the findings of the inquiry committee.

Yesterday, 17 injured were rescued from the site. Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and the injured from the debris of the collapsed buildings after cutting through iron rods.

Rizvia police said the multi-storey buildings were located in Phool Wali Gali in Gulbahar-1.

Officials said they faced immense difficulty in getting access to the area as it was a highly congested locality where even the streets were impassable. Ambulances were parked at some distance in another street. The wounded persons were taken to different hospitals of the city.

In order to avoid more damage to life and property, officials ordered for nearby buildings to be vacated.

People from the area told the media that the five-storey 'Fatima' building was constructed around three years ago and a sixth floor was being added when the building came down. Four families were living in the building.

Rescue officials said it appeared that the concrete structure and pillars of the building were weak.

SBCA sources told Dawn that the building was constructed on a 66-yard plot and interestingly it was officially allowed to build five floors on such a narrow and small space.

“But it doesn’t end here. The builder went for construction of a sixth floor on it which was visible to everyone, but no one came to check and challenged his action,” a source had said.

Inquiry ordered

Yesterday, city police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon had told Dawn that police were going to register an FIR against the owner of the building and all those responsible for the tragedy. He said that since it was a technical issue and many departments were involved, there was need to get a technical assessment.

It was then decided that police will write to the district administration to constitute a technical committee to fix responsibility. Those found guilty will be booked through supplementary challan (charge sheet) of the case.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said yesterday that an inquiry had been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. He said it would be investigated whether or not the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had approved the building’s design and criminal charges would be filed against those involved in the case.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report.

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 06, 2020 12:13pm
There must be more unauthorised buildings in Karachi. Sind governmrnt should check as many as possible and soon.
Tariq
Mar 06, 2020 12:21pm
Karachi or i call Sindh problem is MQM and PPP. Both are the guilty in any ills occurs and also to people who vote them on ethnic hatred line rather then on sane mind.
Parvez
Mar 06, 2020 12:22pm
.....and nothing will happen. Those who were involved in giving permission would most probably today be in Dubai, London or Houston.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 06, 2020 01:06pm
Too little, too late.
shamshad
Mar 06, 2020 01:50pm
SBCA is the most corrupt institution in Sindh dominated by people from interior belonging to PPP before it was KBCA under KMC was doing better....PPP converted to SBCA only for corruption
syed
Mar 06, 2020 01:59pm
Well we can be 100% sure of one thing & that is nothing will happen. This incident will be forgotten in a weeks time and nation will be be busy with next incident. Life is cheap in Pakistan and the only crime here is being poor.
M. Saeed
Mar 06, 2020 02:05pm
Why was the 5th floor being added on a building which was built 3 years before and was already occupied by residents on 4 floors? Where were the buildings regulators?
Daanish
Mar 06, 2020 02:11pm
CM shah should be also nominated in this case. There is no law and order, just check any Sindh MPA , you cannot even talk to them for a minute.
Dawood
Mar 06, 2020 02:22pm
Why not the building control inspectors / officers added in the FIR who gave permission to build multi-stories and whose responsibility was to ensure that no body breaks the building laws??
fareed
Mar 06, 2020 02:29pm
No surprise tragic events are every day story that people have to live with.
Asim
Mar 06, 2020 02:43pm
Let Karachites exoand and build homes at the edges if inhabited area by making tgese area safe, so no one has to build these towers and live in super congested dwellings.
Hashim
Mar 06, 2020 03:25pm
The rulers from Interior Sindh have looted Karachi by all means and allowed illegal constructions.
Jawad
Mar 06, 2020 04:26pm
I sincerely hope that in addition to registering the FIR and taking action against the builder, a similar FIR would be registered against every officer/technical staff of the SBCA who was involved in approving this said structure/building. The should be made an example for others.
adil108
Mar 06, 2020 05:05pm
Nothing will happen, blood is so cheap for PPP and MQM. Case will close.
kamran
Mar 06, 2020 05:07pm
Sindh government should get vacate all those building which are in worse conditions, before another incident happens.
LAHORI KID
Mar 06, 2020 05:28pm
Building collapsed, people lost their lives, now another toxic leak, no comments from Bilawal or Zardari, no statements from the likes of Sherry Rehman.
Ibrahim S
Mar 06, 2020 05:38pm
“ since it was a technical issue and many departments were involved, there was need to get a technical assessment“ . Let the show of incompetency, coverup begins. Why don’t you start with the person who inspected and signed the certificate of occupancy. Ask the owner to present that certificate.
SDA
Mar 06, 2020 07:37pm
@Tariq, I wish if the entire Pakistan voted for politicians based on an educated grounds rather party affiliation.
Lahori kid
Mar 06, 2020 07:57pm
Rescue officials said it appeared that the concrete structure and pillars of the building were weak. Now there is some news we have never heard before, look around, most all homes in such neighborhoods are constructed with cheap and poor quality materials, and that responsibility of not allowing inferior quality products lies with the government.
