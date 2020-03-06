DAWN.COM

Kings look to keep winning momentum against Sultans

Mohammad YaqoobUpdated March 06, 2020

Kings have Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England’s Alex Hales in fine form with the bat. — PCB Twitter/File
LAHORE: Karachi Kings have been revitalised with back-to-back victories and a third in a row against HBL-Pakistan Super League leaders Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night will see them go level at the top of the standings.

Sultans, who have won four of their five matches so far, have eight points, two ahead of third-placed Kings who are buoyed after winning against former champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

The Kings however will have to do without a practice session as rains prevented them from getting onto the Gaddafi Stadium pitch on Thursday night. The Sultans did practice earlier but there is little threat of rain disrupting the fixture with cloudy weather expected on Friday.

Kings have Pakistan captain Babar Azam and England’s Alex Hales in fine form with the bat with paceman Mohammad Amir hitting top form in the win against Zalmi with four wickets.

They will need the left-armer to do the same against Sultans who have shown good batting firepower with Rilee Roussouw having cracked the fastest century of the PSL in the victory against defending champions Quetta Gladiators in their last outing.

