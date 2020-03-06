DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 06, 2020

Warren ends US presidential bid

AFPUpdated March 06, 2020

Email

DETROIT: Elizabeth Warren at her Super Tuesday night rally.—Reuters
DETROIT: Elizabeth Warren at her Super Tuesday night rally.—Reuters

WASHINGTON: Massa­chusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, ended her campaign on Thursday, setting up a two-man duel between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“I’m suspending our campaign for president,” the 70-year-old progressive lawmaker said in remarks to her campaign staff.

“I may not be in the race for President in 2020, but this fight — our fight — is not over,” Warren said. “And our place in this fight has not ended.”

Warren did not announce any immediate plans to endorse either of the remaining major candidates — the 77-year-old former vice president Biden, or the 78-year-old leftist senator from Vermont, Sanders.

Warren’s withdrawal from the race for the top spot on the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November comes after she failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own.

Her decision to drop out comes one day after that of billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who quit on Wednesday after a disappointing Super Tuesday performance and endorsed Biden.

Trump responded to Warren’s withdrawal with a tweet mocking her and Bloomberg.

“Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary...THREE DAYS TOO LATE,” Trump said.

“She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas,” the president said of three of the states at stake on Super Tuesday. “Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

Warren led some national polls last summer but she never managed to build a broad coalition to carry her through to success in the primaries, finishing behind fellow progressive Sanders and the moderate Biden in 14 states on Super Tuesday.

Warren finished third in her home state of Massachusetts behind Biden and Sanders.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2020

US Election 2020
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Challenging interests

Challenging interests

All these recent movements ask for rights that are enshrined in the basic document of the country.

Editorial

March 06, 2020

Power dysfunctions

THREE separate issues are now doggedly evading resolution in the power sector, and if left to fester, they can...
March 06, 2020

Vicious propaganda

THE vitriol against the Aurat Azadi March is rising to a crescendo. A peaceful rally is being brazenly threatened....
March 06, 2020

Accessibility audit

FOR many structural and societal reasons, navigating public spaces in Pakistan is difficult and stressful —...
March 05, 2020

SBP chief in PAC

THE governor of the State Bank of Pakistan made an appearance in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday ...
March 05, 2020

Discouraging cigarettes

MOST readers know about the hazards of cigarette smoking, which is linked to a host of illnesses, including acute...