DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 05, 2020

Sindh's third case of coronavirus also linked to Iran

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2020

Email

Commuters wear face masks on a street in Karachi on February 28. — AFP/File
Commuters wear face masks on a street in Karachi on February 28. — AFP/File

Pakistan's sixth case of novel coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Thursday. The patient was identified as a 69-year-old male residing in the city's District East.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the patient was "in clinically stable condition" and "being well taken care of".

Taking notice of the case, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed officials to trace and test all those who have been in contact with the patient.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf confirmed that the patient was a resident of District East.

"The patient had returned from Iran on February 25. The health department was already monitoring the situation, so when he started showing symptoms, officials took his samples and sent them for testing.

"The patient is currently in isolation at a hospital, while his family members have been quarantined for the time being," she said, adding that there are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sindh.

Mirza had confirmed Pakistan's first two cases of coronavirus on February 26, from Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Three days later, the PM's aide had confirmed two more cases of the virus, once again from Karachi and GB.

On March 3, Pakistan's fifth case had emerged in a woman from GB.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdullah
Mar 05, 2020 08:40pm
The real figure is at least 10 to 100 times. Govt response is to slow and weak . It can potentially cause devastation in already weak institutions. Economy will cripple.... And surprisingly, IK seems not worried.....
Recommend 0
ashar
Mar 05, 2020 09:31pm
if you are not allowing people to come back form China, why allowing people to come back from Iran. this is dangerous, Pakistan has very limitted resources to control any epidemic. can't take any chances
Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 05, 2020 09:32pm
@Abdullah, How do u know about the real figure. Typical Pakistanis, champion in spreading rumours.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 05, 2020

SBP chief in PAC

THE governor of the State Bank of Pakistan made an appearance in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday ...
March 05, 2020

Discouraging cigarettes

MOST readers know about the hazards of cigarette smoking, which is linked to a host of illnesses, including acute...
March 04, 2020

Anti-Muslim violence

IN the geopolitical arena, where realpolitik and vested interests tend to trump principles, very few states have the...
Updated March 04, 2020

Petrol prices

It is often considered disrespectful to bring up remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
March 04, 2020

An unsolved mystery

AS much as officialdom may wish, the issue of the toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari port area last month is not...