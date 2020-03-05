Sindh's third case of coronavirus also linked to Iran

Pakistan's sixth case of novel coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Thursday. The patient was identified as a 69-year-old male residing in the city's District East.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the patient was "in clinically stable condition" and "being well taken care of".

Taking notice of the case, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed officials to trace and test all those who have been in contact with the patient.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf confirmed that the patient was a resident of District East.

"The patient had returned from Iran on February 25. The health department was already monitoring the situation, so when he started showing symptoms, officials took his samples and sent them for testing.

"The patient is currently in isolation at a hospital, while his family members have been quarantined for the time being," she said, adding that there are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sindh.

Mirza had confirmed Pakistan's first two cases of coronavirus on February 26, from Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Three days later, the PM's aide had confirmed two more cases of the virus, once again from Karachi and GB.

On March 3, Pakistan's fifth case had emerged in a woman from GB.