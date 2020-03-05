DAWN.COM

Darren Sammy appointed head coach, Wahab Riaz new captain of Peshawar Zalmi

Imran SiddiqueMarch 05, 2020

Peshawar Zalmi announced on Thursday that it has appointed Daren Sammy as head coach of the team. — Photo provided by author
The Peshawar Zalmi management announced on Thursday that it has appointed Darren Sammy as the new head coach of the team and Wahab Riaz as the new captain during a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The current head coach Muhammad Akram will become the director of cricket for the Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

Speaking at the press conference, Sammy said that he had realised he was not "fully fit" while playing over the last two years. "My fitness and form are not what they need to be in order to win games for Zalmi.

"I had a fantastic time with Peshawar Zalmi but now I realise that I am not fit enough to play, I will play my last game as a player today," he added.

Peshawar Zalmi are scheduled to play their seventh match against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Sammy would be awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan and honorary citizenship on March 23 for his "invaluable contribution to cricket in the country".

Waseem Sarwar
Mar 05, 2020 08:28pm
Sammy has been the face of the Zalmi franchise especially when Afridi moved after the first season but he hasn't contributed anything with bat or ball from the last couple of seasons so it's a win-win for everyone. Akram moves to the admin side of the things while Sammy gets the experience of coaching.
Recommend 0
Aleema Khan
Mar 05, 2020 09:15pm
Thank you Sammy for being honest.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 05, 2020 09:19pm
So how does a captain show up to play unfit and is then benched. Midway through a tournament he is made coach. Is this a joke or anprefessional team. We are giving guys like this citizenship? Seriously?
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 05, 2020 09:24pm
Nishan-e-Pakistan
Recommend 0

