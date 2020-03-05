Dawn reporter and long-time journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away

Dawn staff reporter and senior journalist Hasan Mansoor passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Mansoor, who had over three decades of journalism experience and remained associated with a number of reputable news organisations, passed away in his sleep at his residence.

According to family sources, the journalist suffered a heart attack. His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday (tomorrow).

Take a look: Hasan Mansoor's reporting for Dawn

Besides being a veteran journalist, Mansoor was also a short-story writer and poet. Prior to his demise, he was writing a novel on Karachi, with particular focus on the Lyari neighbourhood.

A graduate of the University of Karachi, Mansoor worked as a staff reporter for Daily Times newspaper for five years before joining daily Dawn in 2006 and working until 2008. He also served as a correspondent for French news agency Agence France-Presse for over a decade.

He later rejoined Dawn newspaper where he covered social and political issues.

