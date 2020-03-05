DAWN.COM

Dawn reporter and long-time journalist Hasan Mansoor passes away

Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2020

Hasan Mansoor had over three decades of journalism experience and remained associated with a number of reputable news organisations. — Photo courtest Twitter
Dawn staff reporter and senior journalist Hasan Mansoor passed away on Thursday in Karachi.

Mansoor, who had over three decades of journalism experience and remained associated with a number of reputable news organisations, passed away in his sleep at his residence.

According to family sources, the journalist suffered a heart attack. His funeral prayers will be offered on Friday (tomorrow).

Take a look: Hasan Mansoor's reporting for Dawn

Besides being a veteran journalist, Mansoor was also a short-story writer and poet. Prior to his demise, he was writing a novel on Karachi, with particular focus on the Lyari neighbourhood.

A graduate of the University of Karachi, Mansoor worked as a staff reporter for Daily Times newspaper for five years before joining daily Dawn in 2006 and working until 2008. He also served as a correspondent for French news agency Agence France-Presse for over a decade.

He later rejoined Dawn newspaper where he covered social and political issues.

Journalists and colleagues expressed shock and grief at his sudden death:

