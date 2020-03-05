DAWN.COM

'Incredible India' now being viewed as intolerant India, says FM Qureshi

Dawn.comMarch 05, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a seminar in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday stated that 'Incredible India' is now being viewed as "intolerant India", and 'Shining India' as "burning India", adding that the country is now facing international scrutiny like never before.

The foreign minister expressed these views while speaking at a seminar, organised by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, in Islamabad.

During his address, Qureshi stated: "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies are taking a bloody and dangerous turn, as predicted by Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Referring to the country's contentious bill that sparked deadly riots in the Indian capital, he said: "India's Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are aimed at disenfranchising the country's 200 million Muslims."

Read more: As India counts dead, brutality of Delhi's worst communal violence in decades emerges

Referring to the 2002 riots in Gujrat, Qureshi said: "The pogrom of Gujrat is being replayed on the streets of New Delhi. This is a matter of deep concern to Pakistan and should be to the entire world. Hindutva and its capture of Indian state institutions poses the single, gravest threat to global and regional peace and security.

"Pakistan has not sought conflict with India, but we have not appeased either. We have not shied away from lending our full voice and support to the beleaguered people of occupied Kashmir. We have not shied away from exposing the real Indian intent and agenda to the world.

"Today, after decades of hiatus, the Kashmiri issue is fully alive and internationalised. The world's opinion is turning in favour of the Kashmiris, and against ruling Hindu supremacists.

"We have no doubt that the world community can clearly see the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government in India for what it is; an ideologically driven, hate-filled, majoritarian clique that is destroying the societal fabric, and deeply hurting minorities, especially Muslims.

"They must be held accountable for the crimes against humanity they are committing everyday," he said.

The foreign minister also stated that Pakistan remains committed to its core objective of lowering tensions and promoting peace and stability in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan will not become involved in any regional conflict and will continue to support negotiated settlements of all regional disputes, the report quoted him as saying.

"Dialogue is the only viable option to bring peace and stability to the region," he added.

Comments (5)

Sanjay
Mar 05, 2020 06:31pm
Do you have any other job than critising India?
Jinoh
Mar 05, 2020 06:34pm
What about Peace Loving Pakistan ???
Bazua
Mar 05, 2020 06:35pm
Pakistan polititians should focus on grim situation about their own country than meddling in other people's business.
white horse
Mar 05, 2020 06:37pm
Nice try but you will not succeed
Sushil Kocheta
Mar 05, 2020 06:40pm
this guy gives more statements on India than his own country where he is a minister.
