Today's Paper | March 05, 2020

UAE tells residents not to travel abroad amid global coronavirus outbreak

APMarch 05, 2020

A nurse holds a thermometer that measures body temperature as a preventive measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19, at the Aurora International Airport, in Guatemala City on March 4. — AFP
A nurse holds a thermometer that measures body temperature as a preventive measure against the new coronavirus, COVID-19, at the Aurora International Airport, in Guatemala City on March 4. — AFP

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday warned its citizens and its foreign residents not to travel anywhere abroad amid the ongoing worldwide coronavirus outbreak, a stark warning for a country home to two major long-haul airlines.

The country's Health and Community Protection Ministry warning comes as its capital, Abu Dhabi, sent 215 foreigners it evacuated from hard-hit Hubei in China to a quarantine set up in its Emirates Humanitarian City. They include citizens of Egypt, Sudan and Yemen.

Health officials warned that those travelling abroad could face quarantine themselves at the discretion of authorities. The UAE is home to some 9 million people, with only about 1 million estimated to be Emirati citizens.

The UAE is home to Emirates, the government-owned airline based at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel. Abu Dhabi also is home to Etihad, the country's national carrier. Both airlines have encouraged staff to take time off as international travel has dropped due to the virus.

There are now over 3,150 cases of the virus across the Middle East.

Of those outside Iran in the region, most link back to the Islamic Republic. There, authorities say the virus has killed at least 92 people amid 2,922 confirmed cases. Iran and Italy have the worlds highest death tolls outside of China.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted Islamic worship in the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens and other residents of the kingdom from performing Umrah in Makkah, while Iran cancelled Friday prayers in major cities.

