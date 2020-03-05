8 dead, 36 injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a five-storey residential building in Karachi's Gulbahar area — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kauser, eight people had so far been killed due to the collapse, while 36 others had been brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in injured condition.

Police and Rangers reached the area as a large crowd from neighbouring buildings had gathered in the streets.

Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.