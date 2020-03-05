DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 05, 2020

8 dead, 36 injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

Qazi HassanUpdated March 05, 2020

Email

Police personnel helping area residents shift rubble in an effort to rescue people trapped underneath. — Photo provided by police
Police personnel helping area residents shift rubble in an effort to rescue people trapped underneath. — Photo provided by police
The collapsed building housed a number of people. — DawnNewsTV
The collapsed building housed a number of people. — DawnNewsTV

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a five-storey residential building in Karachi's Gulbahar area — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

According to Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kauser, eight people had so far been killed due to the collapse, while 36 others had been brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in injured condition.

Police and Rangers reached the area as a large crowd from neighbouring buildings had gathered in the streets.

Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police
Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:07pm
Pakistan has poor quality of infrastructure.
Recommend 0
AndYou!
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
The continuing corrupt development authorities that earned through people blood and flesh. Instead of correcting the procedures, now they will go after the genuine cases and make the life miserable for people. That’s all these corrupt officials can do.
Recommend 0
amir
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
There are many buildings in Karachi built using shortcuts and bribes. KBCA is the main culprit, managed over the years for self by MQM and PPP
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:42pm
Poor people paid their price by life just because of corrupt government officials.
Recommend 0
fairplay
Mar 05, 2020 02:01pm
the building inspectors. project manager building engineer should all be arrested pending filing of charges manslaughter and their properties confiscated and auctioned off. many more culprits should be charged as well. this is unacceptable.
Recommend 0
John
Mar 05, 2020 03:11pm
Hey guys, why aren't you reporting what's happening in Kech? Why hide your losses? And why hide the way your brave soldiers are killing and harassing villagers in revenge?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 05, 2020 04:07pm
It was just a 3 years old building and should not have collapsed if there was no cheating or corruption involved in its construction. Authorities must have approved the building designs. If not, violators of rules must be booked for action. It is also being told in media that, a 5th story was being added on the 4 storied building.
Recommend 0
Ebrahim
Mar 05, 2020 04:19pm
Unauthorized construction Mafia is so strong that the SBCA and police cannot do anything.
Recommend 0
loyalist
Mar 05, 2020 04:40pm
waiting for the press conference of saeed gani and co against SBCA officials.
Recommend 0
Shibly
Mar 05, 2020 04:41pm
Great... Governor and CM has taken notice..This is what they can do ...and expected of them...Just lip service and end of story.. Pathetic...
Recommend 0
Aryan
Mar 05, 2020 04:44pm
India and Pak are similar in so many ways.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Mar 05, 2020 04:46pm
@Shehbaz, Pakistan sadly has poor quality of everything, including human beings. 80% of frauds and crooks.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Mar 05, 2020 04:48pm
@amir, why only Karachi? Also see Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Mardan and dozens of other cities in KPK and Punjab. I don't know more about the condition in other cities of Sindh and Baluchistan.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Mar 05, 2020 04:56pm
Result if sub standard building contractors who take shortcuts; the builders of this particular structure should face charges.
Recommend 0
ABC
Mar 05, 2020 04:59pm
This is an old area of Karachi, there are many buildings in and around this area which are in dilapidated conditions, a survey needs to be conducted of all old areas of the city and buildings need to be either renovated if possible or demolished totally if renovation is not possible. This is the only way to avoid such mishaps.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Mar 05, 2020 05:11pm
Poor quality materials are allowed to be made in Pakistan, with no quality inspectors.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Mar 05, 2020 05:28pm
Would someone take notice of residential buildings about to collapse
Recommend 0
Boutros Boutros-Ghali
Mar 05, 2020 06:19pm
Third class construction reflects the credibility of the industry
Recommend 0
AHAQ
Mar 05, 2020 06:29pm
Years of PPP and MQM rule. What else can we expect on construction regulations
Recommend 0
Moby Moby
Mar 05, 2020 06:40pm
So many people directing and asking for reports! How many poor souls are actually involved in the rescue? The photo shows no rescue equipment, not even helmets for the rescuers.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Mar 05, 2020 06:40pm
This keeps happening, yet no tangible action is taken. Do we hold human lives so cheap?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 05, 2020

SBP chief in PAC

THE governor of the State Bank of Pakistan made an appearance in front of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday ...
March 05, 2020

Discouraging cigarettes

MOST readers know about the hazards of cigarette smoking, which is linked to a host of illnesses, including acute...
March 04, 2020

Anti-Muslim violence

IN the geopolitical arena, where realpolitik and vested interests tend to trump principles, very few states have the...
Updated March 04, 2020

Petrol prices

It is often considered disrespectful to bring up remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
March 04, 2020

An unsolved mystery

AS much as officialdom may wish, the issue of the toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari port area last month is not...