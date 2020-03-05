DAWN.COM

3 dead, 22 injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

Qazi HassanUpdated March 05, 2020

Police personnel helping area residents shift rubble in an effort to rescue people trapped underneath. — Photo provided by police
The collapsed building housed a number of people. — DawnNewsTV
At least three people lost their lives while several others were injured as a five-storey residential building in Karachi's Gulbahar — formerly known as Golimar — area collapsed on Thursday.

Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kauser said that three people were killed in the collapse, while 22 injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police and Rangers reached the area as a large crowd from neighbouring buildings had gathered in the streets.

Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:07pm
Pakistan has poor quality of infrastructure.
AndYou!
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
The continuing corrupt development authorities that earned through people blood and flesh. Instead of correcting the procedures, now they will go after the genuine cases and make the life miserable for people. That’s all these corrupt officials can do.
amir
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
There are many buildings in Karachi built using shortcuts and bribes. KBCA is the main culprit, managed over the years for self by MQM and PPP
Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:42pm
Poor people paid their price by life just because of corrupt government officials.
