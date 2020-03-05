DAWN.COM

2 dead, several injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

Qazi HassanUpdated March 05, 2020

Police personnel helping area residents shift rubble in an effort to rescue people trapped underneath. — Photo provided by police
The collapsed building housed a number of people. — DawnNewsTV
At least two people lost their lives while several others were injured as a five-storey residential building in Karachi's Gulbahar — formerly known as Golimar — area collapsed on Thursday.

One man and one woman were killed in the building collapse, while six others were injured, sources at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital told DawnNewsTV.

Police and Rangers have reached the area as a large crowd from neighbouring buildings gathered in the streets.

According to rescue workers, another 10 to 15 people are estimated to be trapped under the rubble of the building which was no more that three years old.

Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to immediately start rescue and relief operations in the area. The deputy commissioner has also been directed to reach the site.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister has also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction once the rescue operation is completed.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:07pm
Pakistan has poor quality of infrastructure.
AndYou!
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
The continuing corrupt development authorities that earned through people blood and flesh. Instead of correcting the procedures, now they will go after the genuine cases and make the life miserable for people. That’s all these corrupt officials can do.
amir
Mar 05, 2020 01:32pm
There are many buildings in Karachi built using shortcuts and bribes. KBCA is the main culprit, managed over the years for self by MQM and PPP
Shehbaz
Mar 05, 2020 01:42pm
Poor people paid their price by life just because of corrupt government officials.
