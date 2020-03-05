14 dead, 17 injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a five-storey residential building in Karachi's Gulbahar area — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi, the bodies of 14 victims have been brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while at least 17 injured have been brought to the same facility.

Rescue workers are still engaged in efforts to remove the debris and rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Rescue efforts underway in the area. — Photo provided by police

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building's construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.