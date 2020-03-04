Munro stars as Islamabad United overwhelm Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs

Islamabad United made sure that Lahore Qalandars' celebration of Tuesday's awe-inspiring win was short-lived.

Colin Munro was in top form as United defeated Qalandars by a whopping 71 runs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Qalandars, who were chasing a 199-run target set by United, could only manage 127 and were all out with seven balls still remaining.

The resistance put up by Tuesday's star Ben Dunk (25 off 15) and Usman Shinwari (30 off 14) was not of much help to the Qalandars in the face of United's tight bowling.

Earlier, United had finished at 198-3, thanks to a 59-ball 87 not out by Munro.

Munro was helped by Luke Ronchi in giving the team a strong start, and the two managed 103 runs between them before Ronchi was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Hafeez at the start of the eleventh over.

Earlier, Qalandars had won the toss and opted to field first.

In their previous clash on February 23, United had defeated Qalandars by one wicket.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk, Salman Butt, Sohail Akhtar, SR Patel, Muhammad Faizan, S Prasanna, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United: L Ronchi, C Munro, Rizwan Hussain, CA Ingram, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed