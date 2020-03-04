DAWN.COM

Government's letter so effective that PML-N updated nation about Nawaz's health: Awan

Dawn.comMarch 04, 2020

Government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan speaks to the media outside Parliament on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that "there was an outpouring of press conferences immediately after writing a letter to London".

She was referring to a letter the government wrote to authorities in the United Kingdom for the repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who it alleged violated the eight-week bail by staying in London for medical treatment for the past three-and-a-half months.

The SAPM made these remarks while speaking at a press conference outside the parliament on Wednesday.

"We sent the letter to London but even people from Australia returned ... the letter was so effective that the PML-N has started updating the nation about Nawaz's health."

She added that the "taunts the government is receiving over [Nawaz's] health, it is actually the PML-N that is playing politics over it".

Raising questions about the former premier's health, Awan said that the PML-N has not submitted "any document about any procedure or investigation or documents made when he was admitted to the hospital and discharged from it."

"If his condition is as critical as [the PML-N] says it is, then he should be in the hospital, not resting at home with his family and relatives."

"Scientists around the world have not been able to come up with a cure for what illness [Nawaz] has ... the treatment he is receiving at home should be shared with all the cardiology hospitals in Pakistan so that the poor people can also benefit from such a cure for their heart ailments," she said.

