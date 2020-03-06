Think you may have coronavirus? Here's how to get checked in Pakistan

A step-by-step guide on where to go, what to expect and how to get your symptoms checked.

The threat of coronavirus is growing globally and six cases have already been reported in Pakistan.

To help people who feel like they might have the symptoms, Dawn.com reached out to health officials to understand the process through which one can be tested for the virus for free.

Here's what you need to know:

A patient suspecting they are manifesting symptoms of coronavirus should visit a government designated public or private hospital. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) official Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan, all district headquarter hospitals and tertiary care hospitals across the country are equipped to collect samples for coronavirus.

At the hospital, a doctor will check the patient for symptoms to determine if he or she may have coronavirus, according to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Aamir Ikram.

The patient will be asked a set of questions regarding their travel history as well as of those they have been in close contact with.

If the doctor rules out suspicion of coronavirus, the patient will be sent back.

If the doctor comes to the conclusion that the patient is manifesting symptoms, a swab of their saliva is taken and sent to one of the designated facilities that have coronavirus testing equipment.

This testing will be done free of cost, said Ikram.

Facilities collecting coronavirus samples:

Please note the facilities below are only providing free testing for samples coming directly from hospitals . Individual requests for free testing are not being entertained here.

However, some private labs are also independently testing individuals for the virus against a fee.

Punjab

Services Hospital - Lahore

Nishtar Hospital - Multan

Benazir Hospital - Rawalpindi

AJK

Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan Hospital - Muzaffarabad

Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences - Muzaffarabad

Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan Hospital - Rawalakot

Divisional Headquarters Hospital - Mirpur

District Headquarters Hospital - Kotli

Sindh

Chandka Medical College Hospital - Larkana

Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College - Sukkur

Peoples Medical University Hospital - Nawabshah

Civil Hospital - Karachi

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre - Karachi

Lyari General Hospital - Karachi

Indus Hospital - Karachi

Aga Khan Hospital - Karachi

Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha - Karachi

GB

In Gilgit-Baltistan, citizens can contact district health authorities who will come to their homes to collect samples

KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police Services Hospital has been made the main centre for dealing with coronavirus cases





In addition to these facilities, citizens can visit their nearest public tertiary healthcare centre or district headquarter hospital for screening.