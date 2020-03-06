Think you may have coronavirus? Here's how to get checked in Pakistan

The threat of coronavirus is growing globally and six cases have already been reported in Pakistan.
To help people who feel like they might have the symptoms, Dawn.com reached out to health officials to understand the process through which one can be tested for the virus for free.
Here's what you need to know:
A patient suspecting they are manifesting symptoms of coronavirus should visit a government designated public or private hospital. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) official Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan, all district headquarter hospitals and tertiary care hospitals across the country are equipped to collect samples for coronavirus.
At the hospital, a doctor will check the patient for symptoms to determine if he or she may have coronavirus, according to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Aamir Ikram.
The patient will be asked a set of questions regarding their travel history as well as of those they have been in close contact with.
If the doctor rules out suspicion of coronavirus, the patient will be sent back.
If the doctor comes to the conclusion that the patient is manifesting symptoms, a swab of their saliva is taken and sent to one of the designated facilities that have coronavirus testing equipment.
This testing will be done free of cost, said Ikram.
Please note the facilities below are only providing free testing for samples coming directly from hospitals. Individual requests for free testing are not being entertained here.
However, some private labs are also independently testing individuals for the virus against a fee.
In addition to these facilities, citizens can visit their nearest public tertiary healthcare centre or district headquarter hospital for screening.
