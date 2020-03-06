DAWN.COM

Think you may have coronavirus? Here's how to get checked in Pakistan

A step-by-step guide on where to go, what to expect and how to get your symptoms checked.
Dawn.comUpdated Mar 06, 2020 01:14pm

The threat of coronavirus is growing globally and six cases have already been reported in Pakistan.

To help people who feel like they might have the symptoms, Dawn.com reached out to health officials to understand the process through which one can be tested for the virus for free.

Here's what you need to know:

Facilities collecting coronavirus samples:

Please note the facilities below are only providing free testing for samples coming directly from hospitals. Individual requests for free testing are not being entertained here.

However, some private labs are also independently testing individuals for the virus against a fee.

Punjab

AJK

Sindh

GB

KP


In addition to these facilities, citizens can visit their nearest public tertiary healthcare centre or district headquarter hospital for screening.

