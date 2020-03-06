DAWN.COM

Here's how you can get checked for coronavirus in Pakistan

A step-by-step guide on where to go, what to expect and how to get your symptoms checked.
Dawn.comUpdated Mar 06, 2020 06:39pm

The threat of coronavirus is growing globally and six cases have already been reported in Pakistan.

To help people who feel like they might have the symptoms, Dawn.com reached out to health officials to understand the process through which one can be tested for the virus for free.

Here's what you need to know:

Facilities collecting coronavirus samples:

Please note the facilities below are only sending samples for free testing to the main centres and will not conduct tests themselves on individual requests.

However, some private labs are also independently testing individuals for the virus against a fee.

Punjab

AJK

Sindh

GB

KP


In addition to these facilities, citizens can visit their nearest public tertiary healthcare centre or district headquarter hospital for screening.

Comments (4)

MG
Mar 06, 2020 01:16pm
What a grave mistake. Instead of asking patients to visit health center one must ask them to self isolation and ask qualified health worker to collect samples.....Also we just had 1000 test kits and how are we going to test?
M. Saeed
Mar 06, 2020 01:53pm
Tests for COVID-19 are very expensive. A total of 50 kits were reported to have been imported by the Government at a cost of Rs. 300,000 meaning each kit costs Rs.6,000.
Rabba
Mar 06, 2020 03:06pm
Pakistan has only 4000 kits, most of us would be sent home without a test, no worries Pakistan will always remain free of crona virus as nobody would be tester
Hamdullah Shah
Mar 06, 2020 03:23pm
The picture in the post says "Wash your hands for at least 20 sec or use sanitizer". That's misleading because sanitizer are for bacteria not viruses so it can't be an alternative to washing hands.
