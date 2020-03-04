DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 04, 2020

US launches airstrike against Taliban to 'defend Afghan forces'

AFPUpdated March 04, 2020

Email

The insurgents killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP on Wednesday, casting a pall over peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, due to begin on March 10. — AFP/File
The insurgents killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP on Wednesday, casting a pall over peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, due to begin on March 10. — AFP/File

The US launched an airstrike against Taliban fighters to defend Afghan forces on Wednesday, an American military spokesman said, as violence spirals after a string of deadly attacks by the insurgents, throwing the country's nascent peace process into grave doubt.

News of the airstrike in southern Helmand province — the first in 11 days — came hours after US President Donald Trump told reporters he had had a "very good" chat with the Taliban political chief, who on Saturday signed a historic deal with Washington to withdraw foreign forces.

Since the signing in Doha however, the militants have ramped up violence against Afghan forces, ending a partial weeklong truce that provided a rare reprieve to war-weary residents.

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted that the airstrike took place against Taliban fighters who were "actively attacking" an Afghan forces checkpoint in Helmand province.

"This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," he tweeted.

"We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required."

He said insurgents had carried out 43 attacks on checkpoints in Helmand on Tuesday alone.

The insurgents killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, government officials told AFP on Wednesday, casting a pall over peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, due to begin on March 10.

"Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night, killing at least 10 soldiers and four police," said Safiullah Amiri, a member of the provincial council.

A defence ministry official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity confirmed the army toll, while the provincial police spokesman Hejratullah Akbari confirmed the police fatalities.

The insurgents also attacked police in central Uruzgan province Tuesday night, with the governor's spokesman Zergai Ebadi telling AFP: "Unfortunately, six police were killed and seven wounded".

The news of the attacks came after Trump told reporters in Washington on Tuesday that he had a "very good" relationship with Taliban political chief Mullah Baradar, with the pair speaking on the phone for 35 minutes, according to the insurgents.

"The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah. We had a good long conversation today and you know, they want to cease the violence, they'd like to cease violence also," he said.

But on Wednesday, US military spokesman Leggett warned that the "Afghans and US have complied with our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this (opportunity) and ignoring the will of the people for peace".

'Common interest'

Trump has touted the Doha deal as a way to end the bloody, 18-year US military presence in Afghanistan — right in time for his November re-election bid.

Under the terms of the deal, US and other foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with the national government in Kabul.

The agreement also includes a commitment to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives — something the militants have cited as a prerequisite for talks but which President Ashraf Ghani has refused to do before negotiations start.

Trump has said the Taliban and Washington both "have a very common interest" in ending the war.

Since Saturday's deal signing, the Taliban have been publicly claiming "victory" over the US and on Monday they announced they would resume attacks on Afghan national forces.

Ghani's government last week sent a delegation to Qatar to open "initial contacts" with the insurgents, but Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Tuesday said the militants would not meet Kabul's representatives except to discuss the release of their captives.

Apparent differences between the Doha agreement and a separate joint US-Afghan declaration made in Afghanistan underline the obstacles facing negotiators.

The US-Taliban deal committed to the release of prisoners, while the Kabul document only required both sides to determine "the feasibility of releasing" captives.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (28)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 04, 2020 12:42pm
India will try to sabotage any peace deal. This incident is self-evident.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Mar 04, 2020 12:43pm
President Ghani should focus on descslation of fighting with Taliban and ways to resolve instead of bashing Pakistan. Such rheoterics will not stop un-neccessary killing of Afghanistan security
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2020 12:46pm
Mischief maker India wants to ignite the fire using Afghans as fuel.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2020 12:48pm
USA and Taliban Chiefs had a great big talk. Mischief creators India and Ashraf are very frustrated.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 04, 2020 12:56pm
Doha deal is a big flop. Trump is eyeing for reelection and it is one of the election promises. Taliban is in position of strength. It will come back and take entire Afghanistan to medevial age. US will not spend a penny on reconstruction. With no industrial output and agricultural production, Once again the rife torn nation will be epicentre of terror activities and opium production, with adverse consequences for the entire region. Many branches of Talibans will mushroom and APS style of attacks will be the norm.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Mar 04, 2020 12:57pm
There was a reason that Pakistan Army has launched an opetation against them in Swat and FATA. The militant groups like these will never lay down their weapons. You have to eradicate them otherwise they will continue to kill locals for power struggle.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Mar 04, 2020 12:57pm
End of peace process
Recommend 0
MakeMyTrip
Mar 04, 2020 01:02pm
US must withdraw from afghan asap, as agreed. Any delays will cause bloodshed
Recommend 0
Muntazir
Mar 04, 2020 01:12pm
I don't know if Afghanistan ever wants peace. The peace agreement must be respected and dialogue must go on.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Mar 04, 2020 01:26pm
Very sad. Our forces should stop instigating the Taliban to destabilise the Afghan peace process. The USA won't have much more patience. Sooner or later they will penalise us for these sort of attacks.
Recommend 0
Rajendra
Mar 04, 2020 01:33pm
New Phase of War. Afghanistan will be in Ashes very soon.
Recommend 0
Patel D
Mar 04, 2020 01:42pm
Wild beasts can only be tamed by NATO power and the beasts have got NATO sign a peace treaty. Beasts can be smarts too.
Recommend 0
Geetha
Mar 04, 2020 01:48pm
Shame that US is talking to this kind of people. This will encourage violence and it's sponsoring nations
Recommend 0
Patel D
Mar 04, 2020 01:53pm
Taliban's demand for release of 5000 prisoners was kept as hidden weapon that was left out of peace agreement. If 5000 prisoners get released, they will increase Taliban's strength in carrying out terror against the already fooled government of Afghanistan. Taliban's full control over Kabul government is imminent.
Recommend 0
Aisha
Mar 04, 2020 01:53pm
Wherever trump goes or involved he create problems only..
Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Mar 04, 2020 01:57pm
Sad to hear. Afghan president Ghani bears the responsibility after he threw a 'spoiler' to the deal after it was signed.
Recommend 0
Aman
Mar 04, 2020 02:01pm
So mush for peace with Taliban
Recommend 0
MANISH
Mar 04, 2020 02:09pm
Is this you call it a Peace Deal ??
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 04, 2020 02:11pm
India said from day one never negotiate with terrorists
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 04, 2020 02:11pm
Where is Imran khan trying to take credit now?
Recommend 0
A shah
Mar 04, 2020 02:12pm
So much for Pakistan’s efforts
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 04, 2020 02:12pm
THERE goes the peace deal..
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 04, 2020 02:12pm
Some Animals cannot be Tamed and brought into the twenty-first century....they enjoy living their Primitive Lives.... controlling People and Women...
Recommend 0
Vikram
Mar 04, 2020 02:17pm
one more American you turn ... it will hurt
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Mar 04, 2020 02:19pm
The dead is dead.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 04, 2020 02:21pm
And the Show goes on....
Recommend 0
Tariq
Mar 04, 2020 02:22pm
This is the END of deal.
Recommend 0
Abhishek
Mar 04, 2020 02:28pm
What happened to the peace deal?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A note to men

A note to men

Rafia Zakaria
The collective organisation of the powerless is not a repetition of the sins of the powerful; it is an attempt ...

Editorial

March 04, 2020

Anti-Muslim violence

IN the geopolitical arena, where realpolitik and vested interests tend to trump principles, very few states have the...
Updated March 04, 2020

Petrol prices

It is often considered disrespectful to bring up remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
March 04, 2020

An unsolved mystery

AS much as officialdom may wish, the issue of the toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari port area last month is not...
Updated March 03, 2020

Taliban and US folly

The Americans tried and failed miserably to remake Afghanistan in their own image.
March 03, 2020

Power emergency

IT might sound like alarmist talk when the power sector regulator advises the prime minister to declare a ‘power...
March 03, 2020

Online rules consultation

PUBLIC transparency and accountability mandate that a government legislate in the best interests of its ...