DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 04, 2020

Rumours of coronavirus cases being covered up due to PSL are '100pc untrue': Dr Zafar Mirza

Dawn.comMarch 04, 2020

Email

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza speaks to reporters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza speaks to reporters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday dismissed rumours that the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan were being understated due to the ongoing Pakistan Super League matches.

Speaking to media in Rawalpindi, Mirza said rumours of a higher number of confirmed cases in the country were "100 per cent untrue".

In response to a question that the actual number of cases was around 250, Mirza said: "This is 100pc untrue. In fact, it is 200pc untrue."

The fifth edition of PSL kicked off on February 20 and is scheduled to continue till March 22 with matches in numerous cities including Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

So far, five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country — three in the federal areas and two in Karachi.

Mirza today said standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the coronavirus were working well and needed to be further strengthened.

"Our simple policy is working so far, [it] is working very well and it needs to be further strengthened.

"We need to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario but we should hope for the best," he said, adding that the result of the coordinated efforts — both at the federal and provincial levels — would have a positive result.

With regards to school closures in Islamabad and federal areas, Mirza said at this stage the federal government did not recommend the closure of schools.

He added, however, that provincial governments were independent and the Centre had no objection to their decisions to close schools.

The premier's special assistant was also asked about Pakistani students who are in China, particularly in Wuhan, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, was first reported.

Mirza said that the government was constantly in touch with these students and was doing whatever it could for their well being in coordination with the Chinese government.

He said that they had not been brought back as Pakistan was respecting the regulations of the Chinese government.

Additionally, he said that there was no restriction on those who were outside China's Hubei province.

"We think that one result of these policies is that this virus hasn't spread in Pakistan the way it has in other countries," Mirza said.

PSL2020, Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A note to men

A note to men

Rafia Zakaria
The collective organisation of the powerless is not a repetition of the sins of the powerful; it is an attempt ...

Editorial

March 04, 2020

Anti-Muslim violence

IN the geopolitical arena, where realpolitik and vested interests tend to trump principles, very few states have the...
Updated March 04, 2020

Petrol prices

It is often considered disrespectful to bring up remarks made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
March 04, 2020

An unsolved mystery

AS much as officialdom may wish, the issue of the toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari port area last month is not...
Updated March 03, 2020

Taliban and US folly

The Americans tried and failed miserably to remake Afghanistan in their own image.
March 03, 2020

Power emergency

IT might sound like alarmist talk when the power sector regulator advises the prime minister to declare a ‘power...
March 03, 2020

Online rules consultation

PUBLIC transparency and accountability mandate that a government legislate in the best interests of its ...