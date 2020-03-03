Pakistan approaches British govt seeking Nawaz's deportation

DAWN.COM

The former prime minister is currently in London for medical treatment. — AFP/File
The foreign ministry has written a letter to the British government seeking the deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "Yes, we have [written a letter]."

However, when asked to reveal the contents of the letter, Qureshi said: "We will tell you the details later."

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the letter was written by the foreign ministry.

"The letter was a necessary step for bringing him [Nawaz] back to the country," she said, adding that the uproar over the letter from London showed that the PML-N supremo had intended to remain abroad for an extended period of time.

"It has been 105 days since Nawaz left the country. During this time, he has not sent any reports regarding an improvement in his health, nor has he been admitted to any hospital. This means that you have misused the facility [that was extended to you].

"The medical board asks you to give medical reports but you send letters and certificates instead. There is a difference between a report and a letter," she maintained.

Referring to a photo that had surfaced on social media of the former premier at a cafe in London, the PM's aide stated: "This indicates that you did not fulfill the reason for which you were allowed to travel abroad."

She added that Nawaz was misleading PML-N party workers. "We pity them because you have, once again, abandoned them."

She stated that the same board that had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad, was now saying that the recent paperwork submitted showed that he was well. "On the recommendations of the same board, the federal government has decided to bring Nawaz back to the country," she said.

Shehbaz reacts

Reacting to the news, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that under the law, the government did not possess the authority to write such a letter.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Shehbaz said: “The government’s haste illustrates its criminal intent."

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Nawaz bail for eight weeks and had asked him to approach the Punjab government for an extension in his stay abroad, he said. “According to the court’s orders, we reserve the right to approach the IHC over actions taken by the government.

“Attempting to stop Nawaz’s treatment is equivalent to murdering him," he said, adding that the government was playing with his brother's health to avert public backlash.

“Imran Khan is acting on personal enmity and political vengeance. Nawaz went abroad for medical treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements," he added.

Extension in Nawaz's stay abroad

In November last year, Nawaz had left for London, 20 days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

On December 23, he had sought an extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period granted by the Lahore High Court. Following his request, the Punjab government had constituted a four-member committee to decide the matter and had sought fresh medical reports to make an "informed decision".

In January, a picture of Nawaz at a London restaurant along with some members of his family had surfaced on social media, raising questions about the condition of the former premier's health. Following this, on January 15, the Punjab government had rejected Nawaz's medical reports which had been submitted on December 23.

Once again on January 30, the Punjab government had asked Nawaz to submit fresh medical reports so that a decision on his request seeking more time abroad could be made.

On February 25, the Punjab cabinet had decided not to further extend Nawaz's bail.

Shahzaib
Mar 03, 2020 07:15pm
Doubtful if they will help...
Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 03, 2020 07:25pm
It’s very simple. If Nawaz is genuinely ill, he should provide the medical reports, not opinions of private doctors in uk, specifically the platelets report , and also a treatment plan. If it is a genuine case bail will be extended. In absence of the above, govt has no option but to cancel bail. Don’t forget that nawaz wasn’t declared innocent, he was allowed to go abroad for treatment under certain conditions. Failing to meet those conditions means bail cancelled.
Recommend 0
Asfand
Mar 03, 2020 07:25pm
Naive on the part of the Government, will UK deport on the basis of just a letter?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2020 07:28pm
Once an absconder, always a run-away.
Recommend 0
Morning Star
Mar 03, 2020 07:29pm
Looks like NS vacation is about to end
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 03, 2020 07:41pm
@Asfand, even if UK government doesn't deport him (Nawaz), it is the government's responsibility to try bringing the proclaimed offender back to serve the remaining jail term.
Recommend 0
simba
Mar 03, 2020 07:47pm
Provide actionable evidence to the UK to prove in their courts.
Recommend 0
Zafar Baloch
Mar 03, 2020 07:58pm
@Salman, Well said Salman. I agree with your neutral approach to this subject.
Recommend 0
Salara
Mar 03, 2020 07:58pm
First you let him go and then do the drama to bring him back. Shame on our government. Making fool to the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zafar Baloch
Mar 03, 2020 07:59pm
He should return to Pakistan. Besides, the weather in London is too gloomy, cold, dark, and depressing for the average Pakistani, at least in Pakistan he will have a nice sunny weather.
Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Mar 03, 2020 08:01pm
The government knows a letter will not work. They will need to spend a fortune to fight extradition through UK courts - a process that will take years. And as we know, it has failed for decades with regards to Mr Altaf Hussain. Politics.
Recommend 0
Arshad
Mar 03, 2020 08:06pm
Total drama by U-Turn Specialist Govt. First you send him outside the Country and then you ask for deportation. This Govt. cannot take any firm decision.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Mar 03, 2020 08:21pm
If Nawaz Sharif was really in that critical of a state of health, I promise you one thing, there would be pics of him in the hospital showing up on social media everyday, but there aren't any, not one, why? Its as clear as day what Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's intent is.
Recommend 0

