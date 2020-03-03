Pakistan approaches British govt seeking Nawaz's deportation

The foreign ministry has written a letter to the British government seeking the deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "Yes, we have [written a letter]."

However, when asked to reveal the contents of the letter, Qureshi said: "We will tell you the details later."

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the letter was written by the foreign ministry.

"The letter was a necessary step for bringing him [Nawaz] back to the country," she said, adding that the uproar over the letter from London showed that the PML-N supremo had intended to remain abroad for an extended period of time.

"It has been 105 days since Nawaz left the country. During this time, he has not sent any reports regarding an improvement in his health, nor has he been admitted to any hospital. This means that you have misused the facility [that was extended to you].

"The medical board asks you to give medical reports but you send letters and certificates instead. There is a difference between a report and a letter," she maintained.

Referring to a photo that had surfaced on social media of the former premier at a cafe in London, the PM's aide stated: "This indicates that you did not fulfill the reason for which you were allowed to travel abroad."

She added that Nawaz was misleading PML-N party workers. "We pity them because you have, once again, abandoned them."

She stated that the same board that had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad, was now saying that the recent paperwork submitted showed that he was well. "On the recommendations of the same board, the federal government has decided to bring Nawaz back to the country," she said.

Shehbaz reacts

Reacting to the news, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that under the law, the government did not possess the authority to write such a letter.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Shehbaz said: “The government’s haste illustrates its criminal intent."

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Nawaz bail for eight weeks and had asked him to approach the Punjab government for an extension in his stay abroad, he said. “According to the court’s orders, we reserve the right to approach the IHC over actions taken by the government.

“Attempting to stop Nawaz’s treatment is equivalent to murdering him," he said, adding that the government was playing with his brother's health to avert public backlash.

“Imran Khan is acting on personal enmity and political vengeance. Nawaz went abroad for medical treatment after fulfilling all legal requirements," he added.

Extension in Nawaz's stay abroad

In November last year, Nawaz had left for London, 20 days after he was released on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption.

On December 23, he had sought an extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period granted by the Lahore High Court. Following his request, the Punjab government had constituted a four-member committee to decide the matter and had sought fresh medical reports to make an "informed decision".

In January, a picture of Nawaz at a London restaurant along with some members of his family had surfaced on social media, raising questions about the condition of the former premier's health. Following this, on January 15, the Punjab government had rejected Nawaz's medical reports which had been submitted on December 23.

Once again on January 30, the Punjab government had asked Nawaz to submit fresh medical reports so that a decision on his request seeking more time abroad could be made.

On February 25, the Punjab cabinet had decided not to further extend Nawaz's bail.