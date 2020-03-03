DAWN.COM

Lahore Qalandars end losing streak, hammer Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs

Dawn.comUpdated March 03, 2020

Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfraz Ahmed (front) walks off after his dismissal during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 3. — AFP
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars to bat first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and baller Mohammad Nawaz celebrate after Qalandars' player Fakhar Zaman got caught out in the fifth over. — Photo courtesy Quetta Gladiators Twitter
Magnificent power-hitting by Ben Dunk helped Lahore Qalandars end their losing streak and win their first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Dunk hit a 43-ball 93 and was supported by Samit Patel who scored 71 runs from 40 balls as Qalandars ended their innings with a competitive total of 209 from five.

In reply, Gladiators could only manage 172 runs in their allotted 20 overs and we were all out on the last ball of their innings, despite a 27-ball 53 by Ben Cutting.

Qalandars got off to a slow start as Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for the home team, scoring only three runs during the first over.

Lynn hit two fours and Zaman hit another two fours in the third over upping the pace of the game.

However, Zaman got out in the fifth over as he hit the ball towards midwicket only to be caught out by Anwar Ali.

Lynn was caught out by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Mohammad Hasnain's ball.

The home team's third wicket fell just a few balls later as Watson took a sharp catch of Mohammad Hafeez's shot on Fawad Ahmed's ball.

Qalandars were a dismal 61-3 at the end of 10 overs, but Dunk and Patel then took over the game and kept on piling runs. They stopped only when they were both dismissed in the last three balls of the innings.

Earlier, Gladiators won the toss and chose to field first.

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, BCJ Cutting, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, CA Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk, Muhammad Faizan, SR Patel, S Prasanna, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Comments (2)

Strategist
Mar 03, 2020 07:33pm
LQ just need a more experienced captain. Sohail is a good guy, but this requires international captaincy experience, and that too, strong one. One of the reasons why QG have done so well in all 5 PSLs is because Sarfaraz is a brilliant captain. He knows when to rotate bowlers and his field placement is very attacking. I am surprised that players like Hafeez have been put under an inexperienced captain. I actually would put Hafeez as the skipper. He had also a very good record as a skipper for T20, when he captained Pakistan T20 a few years ago.
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Mar 03, 2020 08:30pm
Stunning hitting by Ben Dunk and Samit. Lahore needed their middle order to fire and they have done that today. Now please defend this total
Recommend 0

