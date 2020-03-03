DAWN.COM

AKUH dispels rumours regarding number of coronavirus cases reported at facility

Imtiaz AliMarch 03, 2020

Pakistani health personnel take part in a drill as a preventative measures during an emergency of coronavirus outbreak, in Peshawar on March 3. — AP
The Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, (AKUH) on Tuesday released an official statement to dispel rumours and misinformation regarding the number of coronavirus cases reported at the facility.

“AKUH is aware and has taken note of some individuals/groups posting fake and unsubstantiated news regarding the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and causing unnecessary panic.

“We are actively screening patients to ensure we do not miss any case. To date, only one person has been confirmed to have COVID-19 at the facility,” the statement reads.

“We are doing everything to ensure the safety of everyone visiting our clinics, and admitted in our hospital. Our operations continue uninterrupted and our hospital and its clinics remain safe and open," the statement read.

The statement added that AKUH is in close contact with the relevant agencies to ensure that the facility is prepared to manage coronavirus cases. The statement urged citizens to only “rely on credible news coming directly from [AKUH], the government or the World Health Organisation”.

AKUH also advised citizens to protect themselves from the virus by frequently washing their hands and coughing/sneezing into a tissue or in one’s elbow.

Earlier in the day, reports had surfaced regarding the Sindh government extending the closure of schools till April 1.

However, in a statement, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab refuted the reports, and clarified that schools in the province will remain closed till March 13, which the provincial government had earlier announced.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed Pakistan's fifth coronavirus case during the early hours of Tuesday morning,

The new patient was identified as a 45-year-old female resident of Gilgit. Her samples, referred to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, from the Gilgit district hospital on Saturday, tested positive for the virus.

Nh
Mar 03, 2020 05:59pm
They are not suppose to touch the thermometer with the forehead. It's a laser thermometer which should be kept at a distance.
