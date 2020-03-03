DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 03, 2020

Ask US for explanation on prisoner swap clause in Taliban deal, FM Qureshi to Ghani

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 03, 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement on Tuesday that "it is the responsibility of the Afghan leadership to create a favourable environment to take the talks forward." — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement on Tuesday that "it is the responsibility of the Afghan leadership to create a favourable environment to take the talks forward." — AP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday asked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to refer to the United States for an "explanation" on the prisoner swap clause in the recently signed truce deal between the US and the militant Taliban group as he urged all stakeholders to show "flexibility" moving forward to intra-Afghan talks in the deal's aftermath.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, Qureshi warned things could not move forward if "stubbornness" was exhibited. "This is a logical step that should be taken," he said, alluding to the exchange of prisoners.

"Exchange of prisoners is a two-way process and has happened in the past. When we move from war towards peace, it needs to be done to show a positive intent," the foreign minister said.

His remarks come a day after it appeared that the recently signed truce deal between the US and the militant Taliban group was not holding after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a surprise move said "there is no commitment to releasing 5,000 [Taliban] prisoners".

Ghani's statement soured hopes of peace, with the militant Taliban group responding by ruling out talks unless prisoners were released.

Yesterday, the Taliban resumed attacks against the Kabul administration according to a statement by the group's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid.

Read: Truce in tatters as Taliban resume attacks

Qureshi in his statement today said that the clause for the exchange of prisoners was part of the US-Taliban deal and that Ashraf Ghani should "ask America for an explanation" on it.

He added that as far as he was aware, US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad "had been apprising the Afghan leadership regarding negotiations".

On Saturday, the United States signed a historic deal with the Taliban in Doha that was hailed as a harbinger of peace by Pakistan and a possible way to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. One of the clauses in the deal is for the swap of prisoners — the Afghan government will release 5,000 prisoners and the Taliban will release 1,000 by March 10, the clause reads.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Afghanistan's leadership had to take the responsibility to create a "favourable environment" to take intra-Afghan talks forward after the historic deal.

"Pakistan can create a favourable environment, it cannot take [Afghanistan's] decisions.

"Attitudes will have to be corrected along with deals ... those who wanted to create obstacles were present before as well; it is a testament to the excellence of the [Afghan] political leadership that they make them unsuccessful."

Qureshi termed the Doha peace deal an "important development" and urged all stakeholders not to "waste this opportunity".

"What happened in Doha was the first step, the next step is intra-Afghan talks ... president Ghani should move forward keeping his country's interests foremost and the Taliban should also display generosity."

The foreign minister said war was not an option as it was not an "easy process".

Qureshi said both parties will have to "show flexibility" for each other, cautioning that if the truce did not hold, it would be "Afghanistan's loss".

Qureshi termed the ongoing situation a "test for the Afghan leadership", adding that it remained to be seen whether "they move forward or continue to showcase the same kind of narrow thinking as before".

He said Pakistan wanted things to be settled with "sincerity" and wished for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister reminded all stakeholders that "Pakistan has played the role it had to" and it was commended by the world community.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (41)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mayur
Mar 03, 2020 03:15pm
Let the Afghan government create favorable environment and take decisions what is good for them. No need for interference.
Recommend 0
Balraj
Mar 03, 2020 03:20pm
External powers need to involve Afghanistan in discussions, rather than interfering in the country’s affairs from afar.
Recommend 0
Lachman
Mar 03, 2020 03:22pm
Afghanistan’s neighbors, specially Pakistan should allow the country break free of its past and proceed on the path of development and stability.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 03, 2020 03:26pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 03, 2020 03:39pm
International Advisor for Transnational Politicians....
Recommend 0
A Shah
Mar 03, 2020 03:46pm
We have seen the Pakistan has made already.
Recommend 0
Kiman
Mar 03, 2020 03:48pm
Smart at u turns and excuses, Mr. Qureshi finds a suitable excuse to cover up his failures.. What kind of a favourable atmosphere was it when the main persons/group is not involved in the discussion and agreement.
Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Mar 03, 2020 04:08pm
Pro active foreign policy,well done FM.
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Mar 03, 2020 04:19pm
Pakistan FM must refrain from making such statements.
Recommend 0
Asmat Dusta gul
Mar 03, 2020 04:25pm
It would be so kind if you will honestly work to not creat more terrest for the world especially for Afghanistan. Leave everyone live under peace environment.
Recommend 0
Asmat Dusta gul
Mar 03, 2020 04:26pm
Would be so kind of you honestly work to not creat terrest under different name. Leave everyone to live under peace environment.
Recommend 0
Kimam
Mar 03, 2020 04:27pm
Mr. Qureshi has mastered the art of slipping out of blotched situations after first self congratulating about it's success. TV commentaries about his all around "success" are interesting to listen.
Recommend 0
RealIndian
Mar 03, 2020 04:39pm
Constantly sticking your nose in other nations internal matters....
Recommend 0
saad
Mar 03, 2020 04:42pm
usual irresponsible rhetoric
Recommend 0
Dr. Chipmunk
Mar 03, 2020 04:43pm
What we can do and have been doing is to "stab u in the back"
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Mar 03, 2020 04:50pm
I am not surprised.
Recommend 0
Gaurav kumar
Mar 03, 2020 05:00pm
Pakistan is punching more than its weight.
Recommend 0
Murli
Mar 03, 2020 05:25pm
IK foreign policy is a complete disaster
Recommend 0
BTW
Mar 03, 2020 05:29pm
Pakistan FM can not be expected to pull double duty. Afghanistan is supposed to manage their own affairs. Thanks FM for keeping Ghani straight.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2020 05:36pm
@Gaurav kumar, "Pakistan is punching more than its weight.." And all have landed on target.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Mar 03, 2020 06:07pm
What an innocent statement!!
Recommend 0
gghh
Mar 03, 2020 06:18pm
I won't call the environment you create"favourable"
Recommend 0
Ahmed Shiraz
Mar 03, 2020 06:22pm
If the talks between US and Taliban did not involve the sitting Afghan govt, then what use is it? The only solution is for a US pullout and Afghan govt and Taliban to solve their matters internally with no foreign intervention ever to be allowed.
Recommend 0
Ankit Jain
Mar 03, 2020 06:33pm
DId they ask you to make their decisions for them?
Recommend 0
John,
Mar 03, 2020 06:36pm
SMQ is right, Pakistan can creat right conditions controlling Taliban till USA has withdrawn, after that weak Ghani government will not survive and Taliban can take over easily and Pakistan can have huge influence and control Afghanistan and its resources. Patience is the key, victory is in sight.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Mar 03, 2020 06:41pm
So the deal unravels in less than 24 hours....
Recommend 0
John,
Mar 03, 2020 06:42pm
Pakistan has suffered most due to Afghanistan, it must never let its influence wane there, strong Pakistani presence with Chinese is always needed to maintain sanity there,afghans have no choice in this.
Recommend 0
saksci
Mar 03, 2020 06:44pm
@Murli, What is your solution or due have any proposal what IK should do.
Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Mar 03, 2020 06:57pm
@Mayur, Yes. India should immediately get out of Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Mar 03, 2020 07:10pm
This is capitulation and not a deal.
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Mar 03, 2020 07:12pm
Pakistan you dont need to do anything. Just stay way and let them work their way.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Mar 03, 2020 07:22pm
Afghans love Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Hindu
Mar 03, 2020 07:37pm
"favourable environment" for whom entire world knows .
Recommend 0
truthful
Mar 03, 2020 07:55pm
I wonder why indians are opposing FM Qurashi.
Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 03, 2020 08:01pm
If only we could learn to keep silent and let others decide their destinies themselves, life would be so much pleasanter for our country's people.
Recommend 0
Sri
Mar 03, 2020 08:09pm
@Fastrack, really?
Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 03, 2020 08:35pm
India is creating problems by interfering in Afghanistan politics. Stay out. Fix your internal problems first.
Recommend 0
ON .
Mar 03, 2020 08:44pm
US isn't stake holder anymore. Real stakeholders were not involved in discussions. Only one winner is here, that is Trump. Afghanistan citizens are ultimate losers
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 03, 2020 08:48pm
@Murli, Disaster for India's regional power ambitions.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Mar 03, 2020 08:49pm
India should recall her ambassador to Kabul, Ashraf Ghani.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Mar 03, 2020 08:52pm
But the problem is that Pakistan's words and actions don't match, most of the time.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Politics in the age of TV

Politics in the age of TV

In this age of electronic media, politicians rarely catapult to fame because of their great oratory in parliament.

Editorial

Updated March 03, 2020

Taliban and US folly

The Americans tried and failed miserably to remake Afghanistan in their own image.
March 03, 2020

Power emergency

IT might sound like alarmist talk when the power sector regulator advises the prime minister to declare a ‘power...
March 03, 2020

Online rules consultation

PUBLIC transparency and accountability mandate that a government legislate in the best interests of its ...
March 02, 2020

Government absence

SINCE taking up the position of adviser on finance to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh has not attended any of the...
March 02, 2020

Literature festivals

ON Sunday evening, the Karachi Literature Festival wrapped up its assortment of panel discussions at the Beach ...