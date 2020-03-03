DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 03, 2020

Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

ReutersMarch 03, 2020

Email

A Saudi tour guide wears a mask, due to the coronavirus, in front of the historical Salwa Palace, in Diriyah, outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — AP
A Saudi tour guide wears a mask, due to the coronavirus, in front of the historical Salwa Palace, in Diriyah, outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. — AP

Saudi Arabia has announced its first case of the new coronavirus, a Saudi national returning from Iran through Bahrain, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said on its official Twitter account on Monday that the individual, who is in quarantine in hospital, had not disclosed his visit to Iran when entering Saudi Arabia.

Iran has reported the most deaths from the coronavirus outside China, where the flu-like disease originated. Other Gulf Arab states have diagnosed the infection in several people who had visited Iran.

The official Saudi Press Agency, citing the Health Ministry, said people who had interacted with the infected man had been isolated and were being tested.

In neighbouring Bahrain, the health ministry said on Monday two more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, a Bahraini woman and a Saudi man, both of whom it said took non-direct flights from Iran to Bahrain and were isolated upon arrival and tested.

This brings the total recorded cases in Bahrain to 49.

Saudi Arabia had since last week taken several measures to prevent the spread of the disease to the kingdom.

It imposed a ban on foreigners arriving for the Muslim umrah pilgrimage, Gulf Arab citizens visiting Mecca and Medina, home to Islam's two holiest sites, and tourists from at least 25 states where the virus has been found.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday it had prepared 25 hospitals to handle any coronavirus infections, with 2,200 beds dedicated for quarantine cases.

Pilgrimage is big business for Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and is the backbone of plans to expand visitor numbers under an ambitious economic reform agenda.

The minor umrah pilgrimage, which can take place at any time of the year, brought 7.5 million people to Saudi Arabia in 2019, according to official figures.

Visits by pilgrims accelerate during the fasting month of Ramadan, beginning this year in late April.

And in late July, some 2 million pilgrims are expected for the week-long haj, the world's largest annual gathering of Muslims, which has a separate visa regime.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Politics in the age of TV

Politics in the age of TV

In this age of electronic media, politicians rarely catapult to fame because of their great oratory in parliament.

Editorial

Updated March 03, 2020

Taliban and US folly

The Americans tried and failed miserably to remake Afghanistan in their own image.
March 03, 2020

Power emergency

IT might sound like alarmist talk when the power sector regulator advises the prime minister to declare a ‘power...
March 03, 2020

Online rules consultation

PUBLIC transparency and accountability mandate that a government legislate in the best interests of its ...
March 02, 2020

Government absence

SINCE taking up the position of adviser on finance to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh has not attended any of the...
March 02, 2020

Literature festivals

ON Sunday evening, the Karachi Literature Festival wrapped up its assortment of panel discussions at the Beach ...