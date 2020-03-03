DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 03, 2020

Women move LHC to get Aurat March ‘regulated’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 03, 2020

Email

Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh is set to resume on Tuesday (today) hearing on main petition against the march moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique. —Umar Riaz/File
Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh is set to resume on Tuesday (today) hearing on main petition against the march moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique. —Umar Riaz/File

LAHORE: Six women ‘activists’ approached the Lahore High Court on Monday with a request to ‘regulate’ forthcoming Aurat March to ensure implementation of Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.

Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh is set to resume on Tuesday (today) hearing on main petition against the march moved by Advocate Azhar Siddique.

On last hearing, senior lawyer Hina Jillani had appeared before the court in defence of the participants in the march and questioned the maintainability of the petition. The police ordered to submit a report on security to be provided to the marchers and on law and order situation.

“If the previous Aurat March is taken into account, it can clearly be observed that the so-called march is nothing but an anti-state activity aimed at tarnishing dignity of women and tarnishing the image of Islam,” said the women in a civil miscellaneous application they filed through Advocate Siddique to become party in the pending main petition.

Applicants Ayesha Mubashir, Asia Yousaf, Seema Quratulain, Farah Naz, Amina Ameer and Ume Kalsoom claimed that they have been striving for the betterment of women and enforcement of their rights.

They submitted that the concept being spread through the Aurat March was fully opposite to teachings of Islam and culture of the country. They said main motive of the march was to create lawlessness and vulgarity in the society.

The applicants stated that the march missed its direction or desired trajectory and obviously, failed to raise grave issues faced by women that included gender equality, education, employment, workplace safety issues and domestic violence.

The activists pleaded that they wanted the Aurat March to be reformed into an event that would provide basic knowledge to women of their rights and spread awareness regarding enforcement of their rights through seminars, workshops and positive slogans.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Mar 03, 2020 09:26am
Cowards scared of women.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 03, 2020 11:14am
Sadly, both the proponents and opponents of the March have very little to show for themselves when it comes to helping the truly needy women.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Politics in the age of TV

Politics in the age of TV

In this age of electronic media, politicians rarely catapult to fame because of their great oratory in parliament.

Editorial

Updated March 03, 2020

Taliban and US folly

The Americans tried and failed miserably to remake Afghanistan in their own image.
March 03, 2020

Power emergency

IT might sound like alarmist talk when the power sector regulator advises the prime minister to declare a ‘power...
March 03, 2020

Online rules consultation

PUBLIC transparency and accountability mandate that a government legislate in the best interests of its ...
March 02, 2020

Government absence

SINCE taking up the position of adviser on finance to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh has not attended any of the...
March 02, 2020

Literature festivals

ON Sunday evening, the Karachi Literature Festival wrapped up its assortment of panel discussions at the Beach ...