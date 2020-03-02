DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2020

Karachi court summons police officer over action taken about Keamari toxic gas leak

Naeem SahoutaraMarch 02, 2020

Email

At least 10 people were killed when an alleged toxic gas leakage sent residents of Keamari and adjoining areas rushing to hospitals last month. — AP/File
At least 10 people were killed when an alleged toxic gas leakage sent residents of Keamari and adjoining areas rushing to hospitals last month. — AP/File

A Karachi court has summoned the station house officer (SHO) of the Jackson police station along with a report regarding action taken on a citizen’s plea against Karachi Port officials over the deaths of several people in Keamari allegedly from a toxic gas leak last month.

A citizen of Keamari, Sajid Khan, had approached the court with the plea that on February 16 his mother’s health condition deteriorated and he rushed her to the Ziauddin Hospital where he found many other patients with the same health problem.

The applicant stated that when he tried to lift his mother from the wheelchair at the hospital, she was in an unconscious state and the doctors, after checking her, pronounced her dead.

Later, the citizen stated, he came to know through different sources that a cargo vessel namely HERCULIS had reportedly docked at berth number 10 at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Feb 16.

Khan said due to alleged negligence of the officials concerned, who were responsible for the landing and opening of the vessel at the port, his mother and other people lost their lives.

He said he went to the Jackson police station to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the persons responsible for the alleged negligence at the port, but the SHO refused to record his statement and only received his complaint in writing dated Feb 24.

He regretted that no action has been taken so far on his application and argued that since the acts of the officials concerned fall under the ambit of Section 321 [Qatl-bis-Sabab (causing death to a person unintentionally)] of the Pakistan Penal Code, which is a cognisable offence, the Jackson SHO may be directed to register an FIR against the culprits.

At least 10 people were killed when an alleged toxic gas leakage sent residents of Keamari and adjoining areas rushing to hospitals with complaints of breathing difficulties in February.

While authorities were waiting for reports of a forensic probe as well as chemical examinations to ascertain the exact cause of the mysterious incident, a report of Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) suspected that "soya bean dust (aeroallergens)" may have caused the deaths.

Based on the report, a ship was removed from the Karachi Port and "it gradually reduced the intensity of the toxic gas in the air", Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani had told Dawn last month.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unequal partnership

An unequal partnership

Several Muslim countries are recognising women’s non-financial contributions to a marriage.

Editorial

March 02, 2020

Government absence

SINCE taking up the position of adviser on finance to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh has not attended any of the...
March 02, 2020

Literature festivals

ON Sunday evening, the Karachi Literature Festival wrapped up its assortment of panel discussions at the Beach ...
Doha deal
Updated March 01, 2020

Doha deal

If everything goes according to plan, Afghanistan’s long nightmare may indeed soon give way to a more peaceful future.
Updated March 01, 2020

Train tragedy

The vast majority of accidents take place because the railways has not invested in infrastructure.
March 01, 2020

Vaccine-derived polio

THE frequent emergence of vaccine-derived polio virus type-2, or VDPV2, cases in the country has led to complex...