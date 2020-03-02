DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2020

Licenses of 25 Karachi educational institutions suspended for not following govt order

Qazi HassanMarch 02, 2020

Email

On Sunday, the Sindh government had extended school closures till March 13. — AFP/File
On Sunday, the Sindh government had extended school closures till March 13. — AFP/File

The licenses of 25 private education institutes in Karachi that were open on Monday — despite the Sindh government's order a day earlier to close in light of the coronavirus outbreak — have been suspended.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting of the Task Force on coronavirus in Karachi on Sunday, had ordered to keep all educational institutions, including tuition and coaching centres, across the province closed till March 13 — the deadline for completion of the isolation period of suspected patients of coronavirus.

The CM had said strict action would be taken against those educational institutions who defied the order, which was important in the times of an emergency.

A press release issued by the director general for private institutions of the provincial education and literacy department, Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, on Monday said that an inspection was carried out in parts of the city, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Nazimabad and North Karachi, and around 25 schools were found to be open.

The press release added that the licenses of these private institutions were "immediately suspended".

Additionally, the chairman of the board of secondary education was also recommended to take action against the schools.

The press release stated that the heads of the educational institutions have been summoned to the office of the director general for private institutions, after which the relevant deputy commissioner will decide on the cancellation of their registration and the sealing of the institutions' premises.

Last week, shortly after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, the Sindh government had decided to close educational institutions in the province for two days (Feb 27 and Feb 28).

On Sunday, the closure was extended till March 13.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan education department, which has ordered closure of government and private schools till March 15, also postponed ongoing secondary school examinations for an indefinite period.

So far, four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pakistan, including two in Sindh.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

An unequal partnership

An unequal partnership

Several Muslim countries are recognising women’s non-financial contributions to a marriage.

Editorial

March 02, 2020

Government absence

SINCE taking up the position of adviser on finance to the prime minister, Hafeez Shaikh has not attended any of the...
March 02, 2020

Literature festivals

ON Sunday evening, the Karachi Literature Festival wrapped up its assortment of panel discussions at the Beach ...
Doha deal
Updated March 01, 2020

Doha deal

If everything goes according to plan, Afghanistan’s long nightmare may indeed soon give way to a more peaceful future.
Updated March 01, 2020

Train tragedy

The vast majority of accidents take place because the railways has not invested in infrastructure.
March 01, 2020

Vaccine-derived polio

THE frequent emergence of vaccine-derived polio virus type-2, or VDPV2, cases in the country has led to complex...