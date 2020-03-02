Annual inflation slows to 12.4pc in year on year comparison from last February: PSB
March 02, 2020
Pakistan's consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed to 12.4 per cent in February from the same month a year earlier, Pakistan Statistics Bureau said on Monday.
The bureau had recorded the CPI inflation at 14.56pc in January, the highest in a decade.
Prices of food items such as pulses, fresh vegetables and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said.
Pakistanis have lately been under a tough squeeze on their household budgets.
Pakistan's central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25pc, citing strong inflationary pressures.
