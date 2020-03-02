Indian police remove 'mistakenly used' photo of Pakistani train from new safety app

Railway police in India's Gujrat had to remove the photo of a green train engine from a recently launched app after users pointed out it appeared to be of a Pakistani train.

"To make the application more attractive, the app developer had put some pictures of trains. In the process, he inadvertently used a photograph of a Pakistani train. Upon learning about it, we have asked the developer to remove it. It was an unintentional error," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Railways, Gautam Parmar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to NDTV, the app was launched by Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on February 29.

The app is aimed at providing a portal for train users to seek the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) of Gujarat in case of any emergency.

The app also provides users the option to seek the police's help in case of eve-teasing, unauthorised entry in the compartment, illicit trade and reporting of missing children.