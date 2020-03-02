PPP seeks protection for women’s march

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected the call given by some elements threatening the proposed women’s march on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 as “unwarranted, uncalled for and totally unacceptable”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PPP secretary general and former Senator Farhatullah Babar said the Constitution guaranteed freedom of association and freedom of assembly to everyone and that could not be curtailed by any one by hurling threats.

Mr Babar said it was unfortunate that even some of those who claimed to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution were talking about using force to deny the women their right to hold peaceful assembly, peaceful protest and exercise freedom of expression.

He called upon the federal government to ensure that women were given all protection and no one was allowed to take the law into their hands in the federal capital.

Says it will participate in Women’s Day events

Talking to Dawn, Mr Babar said that he had issued the statement after seeing some reports in media, especially in social media, quoting some leaders and activists of religious parties and groups threatening to stop the women’s march by use of force.

When asked that provision of security to the people was the responsibility of the provincial governments and the PPP was a ruling party in Sindh, Mr Babar said that the party was fully aware of its responsibilities in this regard and that he had already talked to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard.

The PPP secretary general said that his party was committed to upholding the rights of women, including their right to hold peaceful demonstrations on the occasion of International Women Day to voice their grievances and demand an end to discrimination against them.

According to Mr Babar, Pakistan is a signatory of the Convention on Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) that made it obligatory to end all forms of discrimination against women.

“Women and their organisations in the country are within their rights to demand implementation of commitments made to them for ending all forms of discrimination,” he added.

The PPP leader regretted that it was unfortunate that the National Commission on the Status of Women had been dysfunctional for the past almost one year. He asked the government to take immediate steps to make it functional.

“It seems that the absence of the commission has encouraged some elements to hurl threats to women who are demanding their legitimate rights and an end to discrimination,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference here on Sunday, women office-bearers of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) announced launching of a 20-day campaign on the occasion of International Women Day by holding various events across the country.

Deputy secretary general of the JI and former MNA Ayesha Syed, deputy secretary of JI women’s wing Sakina Shahid, and Nazima of JI North Punjab Samina Ehsan declared that their party had decided to launch a 20-day campaign for the protection of rights of the women and to celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8 as a day of Muslim women’s dignity.

They announced that the JI would organise a women’s conference and a walk in Islamabad on March 8. Besides this, the party has planned similar conferences in Karachi, Peshawar, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Quetta and other cities. These events will continue till March 20.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2020