DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2020

Sindh extends closure of educational institutions till March 13 to contain coronavirus

Imtiaz AliMarch 01, 2020

Email

A health personnel checks the body temperature of a pilgrim returning from Iran via the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan on February 29. — AFP
A health personnel checks the body temperature of a pilgrim returning from Iran via the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan on February 29. — AFP

The Sindh government on Sunday decided to keep all educational institutions in the province closed until March 13 in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was heading the fourth meeting of the committee formed to review the situation in the wake of the first case of the virus reported in Karachi on February 26, according to information released by Shah's office.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that 738 passengers had arrived in Karachi from Iran till now, while 13,098 had arrived at Taftan.

The meeting decided to keep all educational institutions closed till March 13 as this would give the authorities time to ascertain how many of the people returning from Iran had met their children and relatives.

Keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Shah directed the secretaries for education, colleges, and universities and boards to issue notifications for the closure of educational institutions till the said date.

The meeting justified that till that time, the recommended isolation period of 14 days would also be over and the authorities would also be able to screen the passengers returning from Iran as well as any relatives they may have come into contact with.

Last week, when Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, the Sindh government had decided to close educational institutions in the province for two days on Thursday and Friday (Feb 27 and Feb 28).

The Sindh administration had on Saturday asked families who have recently visited Iran not to send their children to schools for 14 days.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Surveillance culture

Surveillance culture

Pakistan is remarkably adept at harnessing digital technologies to monitor its citizens.

Editorial

Doha deal
Updated March 01, 2020

Doha deal

If everything goes according to plan, Afghanistan’s long nightmare may indeed soon give way to a more peaceful future.
Updated March 01, 2020

Train tragedy

The vast majority of accidents take place because the railways has not invested in infrastructure.
March 01, 2020

Vaccine-derived polio

THE frequent emergence of vaccine-derived polio virus type-2, or VDPV2, cases in the country has led to complex...
February 29, 2020

Controversial NAB

IF the National Accountability Bureau has earned anything since its creation by a military dictator two decades ago,...
February 29, 2020

Indo-US arms deal

ONE of the more troubling outcomes of US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded visit to India is a...
February 29, 2020

Sexual harassment

IT may be too early to say the tide is turning when it comes to penalising sexual harassment, but ripples have...