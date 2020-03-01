Javeria Khan becomes fourth Pakistani woman cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Opener Javeria Khan on Sunday became only the fourth Pakistani woman cricketer to have played in 100 Twenty20 Internationals.

She achieved the feat when the Pakistan women’s team played South Africa Women in their third Group B fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday, a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Javeria, the 31-year-old top-order batter, led the Green Shirts after captain Bismah Maroof was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday with a broken thumb.

Javeria made her first T20I appearance in May 2009 and is the second highest run-getter for Pakistan with 1,826 runs at an average of 22. Her 204 fours are the most for any Pakistan batswoman and she has made eight half-centuries to date.

She also led the Pakistan side in the 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In total, Javeria has captained the national side in 11 matches.

The record for the most number of T20Is from Pakistan is held by Bismah Maroof, who has donned the national colours in 108 matches. Sana Mir and Nida Dar, with 106 and 101, respectively, have the second and third most matches in the format.

Javeria while speaking to PCB digital said: “It is truly an honour for me that I led Pakistan in my 100th T20I. It has been a remarkable journey and I feel very blessed that I have been wearing the national colours for the past 11 years.

“It is disappointing that we couldn’t make the most of the chances and areas of advantage in today’s match and I would have been happy had we won this crucial match. The girls fought tooth and nail, but credit to South Africa for winning the match and becoming the first team from our group to enter the semi-finals.”

She said her journey with the national team has been "exciting" and one that has taught her a great deal about cricket as well as other aspects of life. "It gives me great pleasure to see where Pakistan cricket has gotten today. The fans take a keen interest and follow our matches everywhere in the world.

“This has also led to more participation from young girls in sports and it is heartening for me to see talented youngsters from schools and colleges coming up,” she said.

Pakistan next play Thailand in their last Group B match on Tuesday at the same venue in Sydney.