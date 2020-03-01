Army has major role in advancing democratic process, says Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Imran Khan is an elected prime minister and the Pakistan Army has a big role in taking the democratic process forward.

On the other hand, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a “selected” premier who used to call Field Marshal Ayub Khan “daddy”, he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

“He (Imran Khan) is an elected PM,” he said with a smile and sought another question after he was asked if, according to him, Mr Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were “selected” premiers, what he would say about Mr Khan since the opposition parties were calling him a “selected” PM.

“I challenge anyone across the country to come and argue with me at any news channel where I would prove that Bhutto was a ‘selected’ PM. Please study history that says that Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto made Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I still say that most politicians are production of the GHQ’s Gate No 4,” Mr Rashid said.

Provincial govts are responsible for manning unmanned railway crossings, claims railways minister

“General Bajwa is not the first army chief to get an extension in his tenure of service. He is my college fellow and my voter. The Pakistan Army has a big role in advancing this democratic government,” he said.

When asked why he avoided resigning over increasing train accidents since Imran Khan had sought resignation of former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique over the same issue in the past, Mr Rashid (said) he was not fond of sticking to the ministry. “I have already said I would resign after completion of ML-1 (main line-1) and Nala Lai projects,” he added.

Talking about Friday’s train-bus collision near Sukkur, which left many passengers dead and injured, the minister said the incident apparently took place due to the negligence of the bus driver who, instead of crossing the rail track through an overhead bridge, chose to cross it by passing through an unmanned railway crossing. “Manning unmanned railway crossings is the duty of provincial governments. And I would appeal to the Sindh chief minister to provide us funds in this regard. I will also request Punjab and other provincial governments to help us in this regard,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said US-Taliban agreement was a great success of PM Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “It is not a small thing that [US President] Donald Trump has praised Pakistan while sitting in our enemy country,” he said.

Mr Rashid said if Shahbaz Sharif returned from London this month, he would be kept under watch due to the coronavirus issue.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2020