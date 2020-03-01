DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2020

Former army chief’s brother rejects NAB charges

Wajih Ahmad SheikhUpdated March 01, 2020

Email

Kamran Kayani — a brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani and proclaimed offender in the DHA City land scam — has approached the Lahore High Court with a plea that denies all the allegations levelled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — File
Kamran Kayani — a brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani and proclaimed offender in the DHA City land scam — has approached the Lahore High Court with a plea that denies all the allegations levelled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). — File

LAHORE: Kamran Kayani — a brother of former army chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani and proclaimed offender in the DHA City land scam — has approached the Lahore High Court with a plea that denies all the allegations levelled against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

An accountability court in January last year had declared him a proclaimed offender in the scam worth billions of rupees.

“I have been unlawfully implicated by NAB in two references,” Kayani said in two petitions filed in the court through Advocate Nadeem Kausar.

The other reference Kayani faces is that of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

An accountability court declared Kayani a proclaimed offender in 2016 while NAB was clueless about his whereabouts.

Two other suspects in the DHA City scam, Hammad Arshad and retired Brig Khalid Nazir Butt, have already been indicted.

Last year an accountability court declared Kamran Kayani a proclaimed offender in the DHA City land scam

NAB alleged that Globaco (Pvt) Ltd of Arshad secured a contract from DHA-EME in 2009 to acquire 25,000 kanals of land for establishment of DHA City. However, the company failed to acquire the agreed land and issued allotment letters and collected around Rs15.47 billion from the people. The suspect allegedly transferred the amount to his personal accounts and used the same for other business.

Butt was a former project director of DHA City and he is accused of misusing his office and rendering illegal benefits to Arshad.

The bureau also alleged that Elysium Holdings Pakistan Limited of Kamran Kayani was a facilitator and beneficiary of the scam.

The Ashiana reference was mainly filed against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for misusing his powers as the chief minister of Punjab.

The bureau said that Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) following due approval of its Board of Directors (BoD) awarded a contract for infrastructure development of Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme to successful bidder namely M/S Ch. A. Latif & Sons in 2013.

It said the PLDC issued Rs75 million as mobilization advance to the contractor company whereas no complaint had been received by the company’s BoD against the bidding process.

However, Mr Sharif acting unlawfully on a so-called complaint assumed powers of the PLDC’s BoD and referred the matter to Anti-Corruption Establishment to kneel down the successful bidder.

The bureau said the investigation revealed that a company namely CONPRO Services (Pvt) Limited, which filed the so-called complaint, had allegedly bribed the then Punjab secretary implementation Fawad Hassan Fawad. And the complainant company, as per the bureau, was believed to be owned by Kayani.

However, in his petition, Kayani rejected this allegation and claimed he had not participated in the bid for Ashiana scheme. He submitted that the Mr Sharif and Mr Fawad had not cancelled the contract but the contractor/company had actually withdrawn it.

About the DHA-City, he claimed in the petition that the NAB chairman had unlawfully nominated him in the reference. He further claimed that he had already sold his company to Hammad Arshad and requested the court to set aside all actions of NAB against him for being illegal.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will take up the petitions of Kayani on Monday as “objection case”. The registrar’s office has objected to maintainability of the petitions since the petitioner is a proclaimed offender.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Surveillance culture

Surveillance culture

Pakistan is remarkably adept at harnessing digital technologies to monitor its citizens.

Editorial

Updated March 01, 2020

Doha deal

If everything goes according to plan, Afghanistan’s long nightmare may indeed soon give way to a more peaceful future.
March 01, 2020

Train tragedy

FRIDAY’S tragic accident in which at least 20 people lost their lives after a train rammed into a passenger bus at...
March 01, 2020

Vaccine-derived polio

THE frequent emergence of vaccine-derived polio virus type-2, or VDPV2, cases in the country has led to complex...
February 29, 2020

Controversial NAB

IF the National Accountability Bureau has earned anything since its creation by a military dictator two decades ago,...
February 29, 2020

Indo-US arms deal

ONE of the more troubling outcomes of US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded visit to India is a...
February 29, 2020

Sexual harassment

IT may be too early to say the tide is turning when it comes to penalising sexual harassment, but ripples have...