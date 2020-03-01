Eight passengers of Rohri bus-train crash still unidentified

SUKKUR: The death toll of the tragedy in which a passenger coach was hit by the Pakistan Express passenger train on Friday night near Rohri reached 20 as one critically injured person died in the Civil Hospital Sukkur early on Saturday morning.

According to the Edhi Information Centre, Sukkur, 12 deceased passengers of the bus were identified through their National Identity Cards; they are; Abdul Wahid, son of Ahmed Yar, resident of Malir Karachi; Shahzad Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain; Zafar Iqbal; Asif Jawed, son of Mohammad Mumtaz, resident of Khushab; Mohammad Ahsan, resident of Sargodha; Faizullah, son of Abdul Karim, resident of near Khushab; Maryam Bibi, wife of Gul Ahmed, resident of Swat; Najma Sultana, resident of Khushab; Ghulam Fareed, Zaheer Akhtar, residents of near Khushab; Piyar Ali, son of Taj Mohammad, Gambat; Aitbar Ali, son of Taj Mohammad.

The Edhi officials said that eight bus passengers killed in the incident could not be identified due to non-availability of documents with them while there was darkness at the time of the incident due to which items belonging to them could not be found giving any clue to their identity.

The Edhi officials added that all the dead were taken to the mortuary of the civil hospital, Sukkur.

Medical Superintendent of the civil hospital Dr Tasneem Khamisani told Dawn that all the bodies after their verification and legal formalities were handed over to their relatives and dispatched to their native towns.

He further said that dispatches of the bodies started early in the morning on Saturday and the work was completed by 5pm on Saturday.

An eight-year-old boy Abdullah, resident of Swat, went to Karachi with his family to attend a marriage ceremony there. He received severe head injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital Sukkur in critical condition.

His younger brother Abi Dad, sister Shaheena, mother Sheeran and a cousin Maliha were killed on the spot and their bodies were sent to their hometown through ambulances and mini trucks.

Hospital sources said the relatives of the injured Abdullah arrived from Karachi on Saturday, but they were unable to decide whether to continue his medical treatment in Sukkur or shift him to Karachi or the hometown.

Hospital sources said that the six injured persons, who were referred to the Combined Military Hospital Panno Aqil Cantt on Friday night for their proper medical treatment, were under observation.

Railways ministry blamed

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah visited the civil hospital Sukkur and met relatives of the deceased and injured of the incident.

Talking to media, he said that it was the responsibility of railways ministry to install gates at railway lines but the federal government was not taking any action in this regard and that the main responsibility of the incident lay upon Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad.

He said that several train accidents took place during past one and half years but Prime Minister Imran Khan did not take any action against the federal minister for railways and continued with Shaikh Rasheed despite heavy losses of human lives and railway properties.

He said that whole district administration, police, Rangers, PPP workers, volunteers of different NGOs and blood donating societies managed the whole system and provided facilities with blood to the injured passengers of the coach.

He also appreciated the services of doctors and medical staff of the civil hospital Sukkur in extending medical facilities to the injured.

FIR registered against deceased bus driver

An FIR of the incident has been registered at the Rohri police station on behalf of the state in which the coach driver and the cleaner (whose names could not be known immediately and who were killed on the spot) have been nominated.

It may be mentioned that the wreckage of passenger coach which broke into three parts after hitting the Pakistan Express train could not be removed from the site of incident until our going to press.

