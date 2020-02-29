DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2020

Rossouw hits fastest-ever PSL ton as Multan Sultans trounce Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs

Dawn.comUpdated February 29, 2020

Email

Multan Sultan's Riley Rossouw hit multiple fours and sixers to complete his century. — Photo courtesy Multan Sultans Twitter
Multan Sultan's Riley Rossouw hit multiple fours and sixers to complete his century. — Photo courtesy Multan Sultans Twitter
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Rilee Rossouw was the star of the day as Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs to maintain their position at the top of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 rankings on Saturday.

The Gladiators, who were chasing a respectable target of 200 runs set for them by the Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium, managed to bag 169 runs at the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

They lost despite a splendid 41-ball 80 by Shane Watson. He was helped by Jasoy Roy, who chipped in 30 runs from 27 balls.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had won the toss and chose to bat first.

They were 132-3 at the end of 15 overs but finished with an impressive score of 199-5 at the end of their innings, thanks to a magnificent 44-ball century by player of the match Rossouw.

Comprising 10 fours and six sixes, Rossouw's is the fastest-ever ton in the PSL, according to ESPNCricinfo.

James Vince and Zeeshan Ashraf opened the match for Sultans. The pair scored 23 runs in their partnership before Ashraf was caught at midwicket by Mohammad Nawaz on Naseem Shah’s ball.

James Vince gathered runs aplenty for the Sultans, hitting multiple fours before he was caught out by Azam Khan on Nawaz’s ball.

He was replaced by MM Ali who could only score 6 runs before he was bowled out.

Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in pre-match comments said that he would have chosen to field first had they won the toss. He also revealed two changes in the player lineup; Ahsan Ali came in for Ahmed Shahzad and Anwar Ali replaced Tymal Mills.

Meanwhile, James Vince came in for Ravi Bopara from the Multan side.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table, having lost only one of their matches in PSL 2020 so far while the Gladiators come in at a close second, having won three of their five match fixtures of the tournament so far.

The second PSL match of Saturday, between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Rawalpindi. Both teams were awarded one point each.

Teams

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

India burning

India burning

Fahd Husain
Modi’s majoritarian project is rolling across the country with a ferociousness that gains intensity with ...

Editorial

February 29, 2020

Controversial NAB

IF the National Accountability Bureau has earned anything since its creation by a military dictator two decades ago,...
February 29, 2020

Indo-US arms deal

ONE of the more troubling outcomes of US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded visit to India is a...
February 29, 2020

Sexual harassment

IT may be too early to say the tide is turning when it comes to penalising sexual harassment, but ripples have...
Updated February 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases

It was perhaps only a matter of time before Pakistan joined the ranks of countries hit by the coronavirus.
February 28, 2020

Exporter tariffs

IN yet another volte-face, the government has announced that it will be withdrawing the reimposition of surcharges...
February 28, 2020

An act of sadism

MAN’S cruelty to man can strain credulity. That is especially so when the target is more vulnerable than most. In ...