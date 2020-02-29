Quetta Gladiators 85-1 after 10 overs in match against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators are 85-1 at the end of 10 overs in pursuit of the 200-run target in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture against Multan Sultans, being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After electing to bat first, the Sultans were 132-3 at the end of 15 overs. They finished with an impressive score of 199-5 at the end of their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a splendid 44-ball century by Rilee Rossouw.

Comprising 10 fours and six sixes, Rossouw's is the fastest-ever ton in the PSL ever, according to ESPNCricinfo.

James Vince and Zeeshan Ashraf opened the match for Sultans. The pair scored 23 runs in their partnership before Ashraf was caught at midwicket by Mohammad Nawaz on Naseem Shah’s ball.

James Vince gathered runs aplenty for the Sultans, hitting multiple fours before he was caught out by Azam Khan on Nawaz’s ball.

He was replaced by MM Ali who could only score 6 runs before he was bowled out.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bat first.

Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to field first had they won the toss. He also said that two changes have been made to the player lineup; Ahsan Ali will be came in for Ahmed Shahzad and Anwar Ali replaced Tymal Mills in today's match.

James Vince came in for Ravi Bopara from the Multan side.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table, having lost only one of their matches in PSL 2020 so far while the Gladiators come in at a close second, having won three of their four match fixtures of the tournament so far. Whoever wins today's fixture will top the points table.

Teams

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal