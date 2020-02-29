Multan Sultans win toss, choose to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans have won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match fixture against Quetta Gladiators, being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to field first too had they won the toss. He also said that two changes have been made to the player lineup; Ahsan Ali will be coming for Ahmed Shahzad and Anwar Ali will be replacing Tymal Mills in today's match.

James Vince will come in for Ravi Bopara from the Multan side.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table, having lost only one of their matches in PSL 2020 so far while the Gladiators come in at a close second, having won three of their four match fixtures of the tournament so far. Whoever wins today's fixture will top the points table.

Teams

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal

