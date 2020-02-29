DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 29, 2020

Multan Sultans 132-3 at end of 15 overs against Quetta Gladiators

Dawn.comUpdated February 29, 2020

Email

Multan Sultan's Riley Rossouw hit multiple fours and sixers to score 64 runs off 28 balls. — Photo courtesy Multan Sultans Twitter
Multan Sultan's Riley Rossouw hit multiple fours and sixers to score 64 runs off 28 balls. — Photo courtesy Multan Sultans Twitter
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Multan Sultans are 132-3 at the end of 15 overs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match fixture against Quetta Gladiators, being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sultans managed to not lose any more wickets as Rilee Rossouw hit fours and sixes to collect 64 runs off 28 balls.

James Vince and Zeeshan Ashraf opened the match for Sultans. The pair scored 23 runs in their partnership before Ashraf was caught at midwicket by Mohammad Nawaz on Naseem Shah’s ball.

James Vince gathered runs aplenty for the Sultans, hitting multiple fours before he was caught out by Azam Khan on Mohammad Nawaz’s ball.

He was replaced by MM Ali who could only score 6 runs before he was bowled out.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first.

Gladiators Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would have chosen to field first too had they won the toss. He also said that two changes have been made to the player lineup; Ahsan Ali will be coming for Ahmed Shahzad and Anwar Ali will be replacing Tymal Mills in today's match.

James Vince will come in for Ravi Bopara from the Multan side.

Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table, having lost only one of their matches in PSL 2020 so far while the Gladiators come in at a close second, having won three of their four match fixtures of the tournament so far. Whoever wins today's fixture will top the points table.

Teams

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Abdul Nasir, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal

PSL2020
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

India burning

India burning

Fahd Husain
Modi’s majoritarian project is rolling across the country with a ferociousness that gains intensity with ...

Editorial

February 29, 2020

Controversial NAB

IF the National Accountability Bureau has earned anything since its creation by a military dictator two decades ago,...
February 29, 2020

Indo-US arms deal

ONE of the more troubling outcomes of US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded visit to India is a...
February 29, 2020

Sexual harassment

IT may be too early to say the tide is turning when it comes to penalising sexual harassment, but ripples have...
Updated February 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases

It was perhaps only a matter of time before Pakistan joined the ranks of countries hit by the coronavirus.
February 28, 2020

Exporter tariffs

IN yet another volte-face, the government has announced that it will be withdrawing the reimposition of surcharges...
February 28, 2020

An act of sadism

MAN’S cruelty to man can strain credulity. That is especially so when the target is more vulnerable than most. In ...