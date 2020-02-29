DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 29, 2020

US and Afghan Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha

AP | Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated February 29, 2020

(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar shake hands after signing a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP
(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar shake hands after signing a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP
(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP
(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar leaves after signing an agreement with the US during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar leaves after signing an agreement with the US during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29. — AFP

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-old war in the nation.

While the agreement creates a path for the US to gradually pull out of its longest war, many expect talks to come between the Afghan sides may be much more complicated.

The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on hand to witness the ceremony.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said that while the signing of the accord would be a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the ceremony in Doha. — DawnNewsTV
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the ceremony in Doha. — DawnNewsTV

“This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning. The road ahead will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties,” said Esper, who met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul where they announced a joint declaration in parallel to the US-Taliban accord.

The US said it is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 — from the current 13,000 — within 135 days of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over that period, if the Taliban adhere to their commitments.

A full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of this deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement said.

For US President Donald Trump, the Doha deal represents a chance to make good on his promise to bring US troops home.

But security experts have also called it a foreign policy gamble that would give the Taliban international legitimacy.

“Today is a monumental day for Afghanistan,” the US Embassy in Kabul said on Twitter. “It is about making peace and crafting a common brighter future. We stand with Afghanistan.”

Addressing the historic event, US Secretary of State Pompeo said Washington will closely watch the Taliban compliance to the agreement signed today. He said the Taliban had shown that they have the will to be peaceful during the recent ‘reduction in violence’ period.

He cautioned, however, that the agreement will mean nothing “if concrete actions are not taken on commitments and promises”.

Pompeo called on the Taliban to keep their promise to cut ties with Al Qaeda and keep fighting the militant Islamic State group.

Ghani said he hoped the Doha deal paves the way towards lasting peace. “We hope the US-Taliban peace [deal] will lead to a permanent ceasefire ... The nation is looking forward to a full ceasefire,” he told a news conference in Kabul.

The Afghan government said it stood ready to negotiate and conclude a ceasefire with the Taliban, and it affirmed its support for the phased withdrawal of US and coalition forces subject to the Taliban's fulfilment of their commitments.

Members of the Taliban delegation arrive at the venue of the deal signing. — Anadolu Agency
Members of the Taliban delegation arrive at the venue of the deal signing. — Anadolu Agency

It also said that it remained committed to preventing militant groups from using its soil to threaten the security of the US, its allies and other countries.

Separately, Nato pledged to adjust the coalition troop levels in the first phase too, bringing down Nato's numbers to about 12,000 from roughly 16,000 troops at present.

“We went in together in 2001, we are going to adjust [troop levels] together and when the time is right, we are going to leave together, but we are only going to leave when conditions are right,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was in Kabul on Saturday, told reporters.

Hope for an end to bloodshed

Hours before the deal, the Taliban ordered all their fighters in Afghanistan “to refrain from any kind of attack ... for the happiness of the nation”.

“The biggest thing is that we hope the US remain committed to their promises during the negotiation and peace deal,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline militant group.

For millions of Afghans, the deal represents some hope for an end to years of bloodshed.

“Peace is extremely simple and my country deserves it. Today is the day when maybe we will see a positive change,” said Javed Hassan, 38, a school teacher living on the outskirts of Afghan capital Kabul.

Hassan's children were killed in a bomb blast carried out by the Taliban in 2018. Since then, he has been writing letters to world leaders urging them to end the Afghan war.

Costs of the Afghan war

Representatives from 50 countries and foreign ministers of different countries including Pakistan's Shah Mahmood Qureshi attended the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Pakistan, which neighbours Afghanistan, and has been a long-time ally in America's war on terror, played a critical role in bringing the two sides to the negotiation table.

Khalilzad has on multiple occasions appreciated and thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in the peace process.

Read more: US thanks Pakistan for facilitating Afghan peace process

More than 18 years since President George W. Bush ordered bombing in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the agreement will set the stage for the withdrawal of US troops, some of whom were not yet born when the World Trade Centre collapsed on that crisp, sunny morning that changed how Americans see the world.

Saturday’s ceremony also signals the potential end of a tremendous investment of blood and treasure. The US spent more than $750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives lost, permanently scarred and indelibly interrupted. Yet it’s also a conflict that is frequently ignored by US politicians and the American public.

Trump says agreement will illuminate 'a powerful path forward'

Trump, as he seeks re-election this year, is looking to make good on his campaign promise to bring troops home from the Middle East. Still, he has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, steering clear of the crowing surrounding other major foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on short notice, he called off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks. But he has since been supportive of the talks led by his special envoy, Khalilzad.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump said on Friday that if the Taliban and Afghan government live up to the commitments in the agreement, “we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home.”

“These commitments represent an important step to a lasting peace in a new Afghanistan, free from al-Qaida, ISIS and any other terrorist group that would seek to bring us harm,” Trump said.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the US or its allies. But US officials are loath to trust the Taliban to fulfil their obligations.

Professor
Feb 29, 2020 12:28pm
United States had been defeated in Afghanistan long ago. It is its ego that kept it there for that long. There wouldn't be such huge numbers of losses had it realized the defeat long ago. This is literally United States surrendering to those who barely have means but kept steadfast against the US oppression in Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Boom
Feb 29, 2020 12:34pm
The minute deal is done, Pakistan wouldn't be needed and then it would not have any leverage to save it's interests
Recommend 0
Chirag
Feb 29, 2020 12:56pm
With so many skeptics and naysayers, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for the peace treaty.
Recommend 0
AKL
Feb 29, 2020 12:59pm
Good news for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Truthwins
Feb 29, 2020 01:06pm
6 mths of truce then another war between factions....watch!
Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 29, 2020 01:09pm
The graveyard of empires is sadly the graveyard of its own people’s freedom and humanity too.
Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 29, 2020 01:10pm
So in other words it will be back to pre 9/11 status in Afghanistan
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 29, 2020 01:12pm
It is a step in the right direction. Let us hope it works out. Lot of lives have been lost, properties destroyed, economy in ruins. Please hold a new election for the President. Current President is tainted. He should retire.some one from among those who are not part of Taliban, but worked for peace be chosen as a compromise candidate, so a peaceful and progressive united Afghanistan re-appear on the scene. The new government must include ladies who have worked for peace.
Recommend 0
Sardar Khan
Feb 29, 2020 01:20pm
@Professor, Your comment does not make any sense. You should not use professor with your name.
Recommend 0
AVINASH SUDHAKAR DIWAN
Feb 29, 2020 01:21pm
India FM secretory Mr. Harshwardhan S. also invited in the same. Just adding
Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 29, 2020 01:23pm
@Professor, This is literally United States surrendering to those who barely have means but kept steadfast against the US oppression in Afghanistan. Wake up smell some coffee. Are they fighting with sticks or bamboo polls??
Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Feb 29, 2020 01:28pm
A very serious mistake was made by former president George Herbert Walker Bush, when he declined to provide aid to Taliban after the demise of Soviet Union. Peace in Afghanistan needs continued economic aid to Afghanistan and reconciliation among the various ethnic groups.
Recommend 0
Muhammad Iqbal
Feb 29, 2020 01:30pm
@Professor, / Yes. Truly its like US surrendering before Taliban. A super power signing peace agreement with minnows military wise.
Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 29, 2020 01:31pm
What next for Pakistan after Afghan deal?
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Feb 29, 2020 01:33pm
Though an agreement can reach between US government and Taliban and US may pull out it forces from Afghanistan but there are number of questions which are mind boggling such as: Who will rule Afghanistan in the end? Whether Aghan government or the Taliban? After signing peace agreement Taliban will be having an upper edge on Afghan government. For a long time Taliban created law and order situation in Pakistan in which uncounted armed forces personnel and civilians were killed and numerous properties were destroyed in suicide bombing and other subversive activities. Pakistan's security forces played a decisive role in eliminating the terrorists and peace was restored in the country. There may still be some pockets in the country where Taliban may exists quietly. What will happen if the Taliban in Afghanistan may join hands with the Taliban in Pakistan and may again started playing hell as usual in the country? What is the guarantee that Taliban will not destroy peace in Pakistan
Recommend 0
kp
Feb 29, 2020 01:45pm
Problem for Pakistan in near future
Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 29, 2020 01:45pm
So many peaceful people in one picture.
Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Feb 29, 2020 01:46pm
day before the deal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla travelled to Kabul and met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, handing over to him a letter from PM Modi. He also met other top Afghan officials.
Recommend 0
Singhisking
Feb 29, 2020 01:49pm
US desperately looking ways to go back. Again there will be blood bath once US leaves.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Feb 29, 2020 01:54pm
@Boom, Read the news carefully. "FM Qureshi represents Pakistan at the signing". No mention of India there!
Recommend 0
Thomas
Feb 29, 2020 01:55pm
@Boom, Some people made poorer predictions when USA entered Afghanistan. The nervousness is understandable.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 29, 2020 01:56pm
@Boom, Fantastic dreams. Still dreams.
Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 29, 2020 02:00pm
Getting the Taliban to do the deal is the easier part. Making them honour it is quite another. This is bound to fall apart very soon.
Recommend 0
leena
Feb 29, 2020 02:10pm
Winners = Afghanistan+USA+Pakistan+Iran+China+Russia+Qatar Losers = Only India.
Recommend 0
rafiq
Feb 29, 2020 02:12pm
Bad things happened in the past because we had no professors or modern intellectuals in the the past in Pakistan. The world is changing, hopefully for better.
Recommend 0
leena
Feb 29, 2020 02:12pm
@Boom, Keep dreaming on keyboard.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Shiraz
Feb 29, 2020 02:21pm
Let us remember that the 9/11 perpetrators were 2 UAE nationals and 9 Saudi nationals. Secondly, the US used Afghanistan against the Soviets in the 1980's - is it not illogical that the US turns the other side and destroys Afghanistan a decade later? Thirdly, which country would tolerate foreign soldiers on their soil carrying out 'peacemaking' initiatives. The US must realize their hostile actions are causing genocides worldwide but never do they actually remedy the initial problem they were faced with. What is the point of endless conflict rather than to make nations subservient to one self appointed super power?
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Feb 29, 2020 02:30pm
@Boom, If you are selling your interest in Chabahar, I would like to offer Rs. 500.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 29, 2020 02:41pm
Let's hope and pray that a well deserved long lasting peace is maintained in the Afghanistan without any external interference and influence! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Sks
Feb 29, 2020 02:41pm
@Professor, really..they killed more than 10000 afgans and lost just 2500 of their men. They have destroyed Taliban
Recommend 0
Murtaza
Feb 29, 2020 02:46pm
They have proved to the hypocrites that the alliance of one and only is better than the whole world united.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Feb 29, 2020 02:49pm
I remember the news when this all happened. Taliban had asked for proof of bin Laden's involvement in the 911 attacks as they were guests there. This could have been resolved diplomatically an without the lost of hundreds of thousands of lives right then.
Recommend 0
white horse
Feb 29, 2020 02:51pm
When you are giving information about history which have taken place from last 18 years why can't you tell them where the master mind of 10/11 was found and killed and who have supported him to stay there.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Feb 29, 2020 02:58pm
@Boom, This deal is bigger then the deals you did at your school with your school mates.
Recommend 0
Queen
Feb 29, 2020 03:01pm
@Boom, however the situation unfolds, one thing is certain that India will no longer have a role in Afghanistan. Too bad about Indian investment in Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Hari
Feb 29, 2020 03:18pm
One of the useless agreement for humans, you will know only after 1 year.
Recommend 0
Suresh Tekade
Feb 29, 2020 03:20pm
No foreign power can win in Afghanistan
Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 29, 2020 03:24pm
@Boom, Google the term "strategic depth", you dont seem to be familiar with that
Recommend 0
Eagle eyes
Feb 29, 2020 03:24pm
The US also signed a deal with Iran not so long ago. The rest is history.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 29, 2020 03:30pm
A big challenge for both the parties to sign, effect, achieve and sustain a tangible peace deal resulting in a win-win outcome for the whole world.
Recommend 0
ON .
Feb 29, 2020 03:50pm
@Professor, howmany soldiers US lost vs Afghans? Who suffered financial losses US or Afghans? Who lost half a million civilians? Whose infrastructure was destroyed? Who will be benefited more due pact? Is US more safe than before. It's your ego that is satisfied with the thought that US is defeated but the fact is Pakistan and Afghanistan lost more than growth of 2 generations in 40 years of conflict. And even professors have not learned any lesson
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Feb 29, 2020 03:50pm
India helped Afghanistan
Recommend 0
ON .
Feb 29, 2020 04:04pm
@Boom, Taliban rulers will start killings, economy will be lost. People will migrate to neighboring country for food and safety. This will help ISIS to develop new breeding grounds. Host country will suffer the most. After Change in US president by 2024 will result in policy overview. China may get involved due to increased risk of Uighur camps in Afghanistan. Iran will see opportunity to increase influence. Turkey will find friends to act against Iran and China. Indian will not be far behind in encashing crop of battle ready soldiers. Pakistan will have a field trip as it will move terrorist camps deep in Afghanistan. All in all there'll be no peace for common Afghanis
Recommend 0
ON .
Feb 29, 2020 04:04pm
@AKL, please explain
Recommend 0
Aman
Feb 29, 2020 04:10pm
@AKL, the audience looks very distinguished in the picture
Recommend 0
Rinku
Feb 29, 2020 04:11pm
India is appointed as witness of this agreement
Recommend 0
ON .
Feb 29, 2020 04:12pm
@Chirag, backward looking leaders can't take you forward. Leaders with no faith in education, no interest in healthcare, no experience in economics. Not flexible to correct course, not liberal to accommodate opposition of yesteryear. It will take visionary leadership to build relationships with foreign governments and bringing devastated nation on path of growth. Such leadership is missing at present
Recommend 0
Mekal Faruki
Feb 29, 2020 04:12pm
The Taliban, represent the beliefs and ideology of the Afghan majority. The Taliban would have been in continuous power if it had not been for reckless US foreign policies. Let Washington learn a very grim lesson, Cheney and Armitage's "red carpet, carpet bombing" threats resulted in a catastrophic war, the results were far from their bragging and posturing. In fact, during this time of the Rise of China as the world's superpower, the last thing America needed was the economic chokehold of Afghanistan on its economy. Sadly, this arrogant buffoonery, still exists in Washington. One wonders if American Foreign Policy scripts are written by the Three Stooges writers. Madison, Washington and the Continental Congress are turning in their graves as America has turned into a brutal repressive monarchy King George would be proud to rule.
Recommend 0
Singh
Feb 29, 2020 04:15pm
Those celebrating American departure will be complaining pretty soon. As the void left will destabilise this region even more. Then the same souls will be mourning it as American betrayal. I have heard some commentators talking about soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In one program they will took credit of the jihad they did for Islam and in the second one they did it for America and how America betrayed them. They never talk about Saudi’s and conveniently ignore the fact that Saudi’s were the biggest financer back then.
Recommend 0
Amin S Arab
Feb 29, 2020 04:20pm
@Boom, the deal is still flimsy. It relies on the taliban warlords now
Recommend 0
Taimoor khan
Feb 29, 2020 04:20pm
@Boom, Leverage? Pakistan is the force behind this peace process for obvious reasons. Question is, what will happen to Indian terror infrastructure in Afghanistan?
Recommend 0
Riaz
Feb 29, 2020 04:26pm
This deal will also defeat Indian imbitions to isolate Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 29, 2020 04:39pm
'Pakistan, which neighbours Afghanistan, and has been a long-time ally in America's war on terror, played a critical role in bringing the two sides to the negotiation table.' It was Pakistan that brought peace to Afghanistan, for second time.
Recommend 0
Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 29, 2020 04:43pm
Very big mistake that USA and allies are making. I have seen the situation in Afghanistan since 1970s and one thing I have learnt, never trust mullahs especially the Taliban.
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Feb 29, 2020 04:43pm
Trump can always backtrack as he did with the Iran accord . That is Trump's style of politics and governance.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 29, 2020 04:44pm
Peace means route to central Asia will open and connect to CPEC
Recommend 0
Hashmi
Feb 29, 2020 04:55pm
The mighty have fallen
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Feb 29, 2020 05:00pm
A deal that can be celebrated only on every fourth anniversary like the birthdays of February 29th born people. A deal that should be remembered as a shameful reminder of decades of insanity, miseries, deaths and devastation ... for few governorship and few cabinet positions. A document worth sticking to a string with dirty old shoes on either side and hanging it at the center of "Pride of Afghan Museum" with some blood sprayed on the background wall.
Recommend 0
Sammy
Feb 29, 2020 05:12pm
In order to the future of Afghanistan, just look at the past for 100 years.
Recommend 0
T Singh
Feb 29, 2020 05:58pm
@Boom, please don't cry. Afghanistan is indian free now
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 29, 2020 05:59pm
This Peace Treaty between the Taliban and the U.S. should be celebrated in Pakistan with great fervour.The best news of the year 2020 so far.
Recommend 0
ON .
Feb 29, 2020 06:01pm
Most of the money spent by US was on salary, an testing of new weapons. These weapons will be sold in billions to others including 50billion to Saudi Arabia. On other hand Pakistan lost over 100 in infrastructure and opportunities. Also huge money for refugees. Afghan losses are beyond calculations
Recommend 0
Ami
Feb 29, 2020 06:01pm
I'm so happy for afghan people. They have suffered a lot. They need their country, their home. All the best.
Recommend 0
India
Feb 29, 2020 06:06pm
Positive news for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 29, 2020 06:12pm
I hope it brings peace and progress to all afghans, and to us Pakistanis too.
Recommend 0
amir
Feb 29, 2020 06:16pm
now the new great game begins
Recommend 0
Asad
Feb 29, 2020 06:19pm
@ Professor - kudos. Very nicely put.
Recommend 0
Edward Dex
Feb 29, 2020 06:26pm
a great step forward toward peace...Sincerely wish that all sides follow the agreement and Peace can finally be attained for this country...
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 29, 2020 06:27pm
@Boom, Wrong, you are forgetting that Pakistan is located in a very strategic location, everything involves Pakistan, trade for one.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 29, 2020 06:29pm
Thank you Pakistan for being thee responsible regional power that brings peace everywhere
Recommend 0
Edward Dex
Feb 29, 2020 06:31pm
@Professor, this is the USA recognizing that Afghanistan has reached the point that it can take care of itself without any further assistance...The USA is leaving them with a working democracy and a solid military, and a chance for peace with the barbarian Taliban...If the fanatic Taliban can make peace with their brothers, the entire region can enjoy living in peace for a change...
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Feb 29, 2020 06:31pm
Wait and see.
Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Feb 29, 2020 06:32pm
Stance of Pakistan about that dialoque and not war is the only option is honoured after this peace deal. Big slap for few countries and Pakistan has already a good image and this is very welcoming.
Recommend 0
Truthwins
Feb 29, 2020 06:34pm
Wonder if people are aware of the real deal behind the 'deal' :)
Recommend 0
BirenN
Feb 29, 2020 06:34pm
A Taliban adviser, said it does not recognize the current Afghan govt, and will impose Sharia laws if it comes to power.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 29, 2020 06:35pm
@Boom, Pakistan is crucial to this deal and making sure peace prevails in Afghanistan. Your assessment is just wishful thinking.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Feb 29, 2020 06:39pm
Don't trust Taliban.
Recommend 0
Sferoz90
Feb 29, 2020 06:42pm
Finally! After killing thousands of innocent men, women and children! After disabling millions more After ruining the future of many generations to come! After displacing many more all over the world! After separating families that can never be united! After taking away the childhood of millions! After throwing away billions for a worthless cause! After creating more extremists all over the world! After destroying a nation and its infrastructure! After crippling a nations economy! After taking away the livelihoods of millions! After manipulating Afghanistan’s political system! After calling them good Mujahideen one day and bad Taliban the next! After increasing poverty! After destroying the environment in Afghanistan! After leaving generations of illiterate, unskilled people by destroying their educational system! The effects and consequences of this ill thought out “war on terror” will not just fade away after signing a treaty!
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 29, 2020 06:48pm
Two sides that aren’t the most trusted are signing deals. I see no long term solution here, the Taliban want to keep Afghanistan from developing, keeping people in control, living in Stone Age, no rights for women, no schools for girls, no future fir the generations to come.
Recommend 0
Paksuwar
Feb 29, 2020 06:49pm
@Professor, “ United States had been defeated in Afghanistan long ago. It is its ego that kept it there for that long. There wouldn't be such huge numbers of losses had it realized the defeat long ago. This is literally United States surrendering to those who barely have means but kept steadfast against the US oppression in Afghanistan.” I think it is your own ego that is coming out. The issue is not about ego. The issue is whether the treaty will work or not. My assessment is that it not work and the reason will not be the USA.
Recommend 0
rns
Feb 29, 2020 06:50pm
A peace made in haste, would not last, and before the ink is dry, the Talib will be back to their old terror tricks. This is what happens when you elect a known fool to the White House. This is no peace treaty but signing away the Afghan future to a bunch of uneducated fundamentalist psychos.
Recommend 0
Raja
Feb 29, 2020 06:51pm
Great! Hope no one follows the new trend of unilateral withdrawal....
Recommend 0
Zaffronite
Feb 29, 2020 06:51pm
@Boom, Some, it seems, have chosen to adopt Mao's doctrine of tactical retreat to win the war. Only the future can reveal answers.
Recommend 0
Prapur
Feb 29, 2020 06:52pm
Where is Afghan elected President during signing of deal?
Recommend 0
Echs
Feb 29, 2020 06:54pm
@Boom, no Pakistan still be needed . For resolving the refugee issue. Afghan must take back refugees as soon as possible. In fact refugees must help building new Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Karuna
Feb 29, 2020 06:58pm
It will be a disaster, once US troops leave. Signing of peace deal is an excuse for Afghan Taliban.
Recommend 0
BTW
Feb 29, 2020 06:59pm
This deal has a 100% chance of survival because all parties involved are very honest and principled.
Recommend 0
Nandini
Feb 29, 2020 06:59pm
Afghan Taliban will once again use force to come back to power, and will impose Sharia Laws.
Recommend 0
Ayaz Munir
Feb 29, 2020 07:04pm
So these 19 years that destroyed two countries and several ethnicities end like this? Afghanistan is back to square one.
Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Feb 29, 2020 07:05pm
Hope peace gets a chance and all the vested interest are set aside in the interest of the well being of beleaguered Afghan people.
Recommend 0
nadeem jokhio
Feb 29, 2020 07:07pm
@Boom, You must be an Indian I bet.
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Feb 29, 2020 07:08pm
No aggressors ever won a war in Afghanistan. After Vietnam, this is America's second bitter defeat.
Recommend 0
IK Khan
Feb 29, 2020 07:15pm
More lives at stake.
Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmed
Feb 29, 2020 07:17pm
Indian stakes in limbo now!
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Feb 29, 2020 07:18pm
PM IK and President Trump deserve noble peace prize if this treaty results in long lasting peace in Afghanistan....let's hope for the best...
Recommend 0
Sat
Feb 29, 2020 07:19pm
If the treaty can save lives, it is good for all.
Recommend 0
Tetra
Feb 29, 2020 07:21pm
Will it last long? Wishing the Afghans the very best to live and co-exist peacefully with the neighbors and work towards prosperity for the bright future of its beautiful younger generations.
Recommend 0
nkg
Feb 29, 2020 07:21pm
This deal will collapse in months if not weeks. There will be no change in status quo in AFG.
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 29, 2020 07:23pm
and now they both will never celebrate this day again. leap year issues!
Recommend 0
Patrick Aitkin
Feb 29, 2020 07:23pm
@Boom, which is actually a blessing for Pakistan. The more it rids itself from the US, the better its future.
Recommend 0
Umair
Feb 29, 2020 07:29pm
Who will pay for constructing a viable economic structure to sustain the Afghan country? Other than USA no one is on the horizon, and this will scuttle the deal. Prepare for a bumpy road ahead.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Feb 29, 2020 07:43pm
@AKL, How so?
Recommend 0
Ravi Pune:
Feb 29, 2020 07:48pm
History repeat itself, again 1980s era will be begun
Recommend 0
Abdlsy
Feb 29, 2020 07:49pm
@Professor, defeated after half of the population died and next two generations mentally scarred. 18 yrs occupied afghanistan. They achieved whatever n now bored want to leave safely so agreement. 18 yrs occupation. Think about it.
Recommend 0
naji
Feb 29, 2020 07:49pm
Deal signed by Afghani Afghan and American settled Afghan. What a drama. After one year, American will deny this deal, as it was signed by Khalil Zaad, on the other hand a strong group of Talban will refuse to accept this deal after few months.
Recommend 0
Asif
Feb 29, 2020 07:50pm
Why India is also invited?
Recommend 0
ashu
Feb 29, 2020 07:52pm
@Professor, wow!!! what a logic . I m impressed. so the headline should be "Afghanistan defeated USA and became new super power". my be from bottom?
Recommend 0
sri1
Feb 29, 2020 07:52pm
@AKL, "Good news for Pakistan" It will be easy for Pakistani agencies to fall into this trap and do what they have always done in Afghanistan. Trump will ensure that if there is any escalation, the second tranche of IMF funds will be withdrawn with the FATF listing also getting impacted. There will be a lot more to lose this time around. This situation is not the same as before, mark my words.
Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 29, 2020 07:54pm
The "peace" agreement between the US and Taliban is historic. Afghan war was the longest and costliest in American history, yet there was no military solution. The Afghans are poor but proud people, who defeated all foreign invaders since Alexander the Great two thousand years back. The US having learned history lesson, must now withdraw remaining troops but continue economic and humanitarian assistance which is vital for war-ravaged Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
naji
Feb 29, 2020 07:56pm
@Professor, My dear, this was not a war, this was one sided attack on Afghanistan, this was a long term training program for American soldiers after 50 years of gap. America have captured Afghanistan in 2003 and still there, he is not leaving. They are just downsizing their forces under the agreement that they will not be offensive if Talban will not be offensive. They reduce their Marine from 15,000 to 8,500. That's it.
Recommend 0
Majeed at Thani
Feb 29, 2020 07:58pm
Senor Pompous must be talking with his tongue in cheek when he said the US would be watching Taliban closely to monitor compliance with the peace treaty. The Taliban are well aware of the US record of adhering to the terms of agreements. No need to caution them.
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 29, 2020 08:00pm
Boom: Thank you. We really needed that clarification from you since the Think Tanks of US and Pakistan are too naive to plan and think ahead.
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Feb 29, 2020 08:11pm
more than Taliban it's Americans who need to comply with the agreement, don't make it another Iran fiasco.. long live peace
Recommend 0
Adnan Siddiqui
Feb 29, 2020 08:11pm
@Boom, Pakistan played smart here ... they knew it coming, that's why China and Russia were already brought-in in equation ... Pakistan recently cleared 30+ year old balance to make sure we can have fresh start with Russia with China already strategically aligned ...
Recommend 0
Zindabad
Feb 29, 2020 08:13pm
Hope and pray for the peaceful AFGHANISTAN.
Recommend 0
Zindabad
Feb 29, 2020 08:14pm
AFGHANISTAN ZINDABAD
Recommend 0
HonorBright
Feb 29, 2020 08:15pm
@Boom, "The minute deal is done, Pakistan wouldn't be needed and then it would not have any leverage to save it's interests" deal is done, but mere deal means nothing as pointed out by Pompeo..sorry to disappoint u but Pakistan is not as unimportant as u want us to believe..good luck peace
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 29, 2020 08:15pm
Mashallah, peace will come to Pakistan as Indian terrorism via Afghanistan in Pakistan will end
Recommend 0
ahmed
Feb 29, 2020 08:18pm
Finally peace in sight for the Afghans. The entire region will benefit from peace. For Pakistan, a great opportunity to progress and develop economically.
Recommend 0
danish
Feb 29, 2020 08:19pm
credit goes to FM Quershi effort this deal was not possible. The future is bright.
Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 29, 2020 08:21pm
@Boom, well said. Messing more as strategic depth will bite further hard
Recommend 0
Mr PM, you just lost a vote
Feb 29, 2020 08:24pm
@AVINASH SUDHAKAR DIWAN, Nobody cares.
Recommend 0
Ha
Feb 29, 2020 08:25pm
I hope our border fencing is complete. Else will face the same music!
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 29, 2020 08:39pm
@Hari, sour grapes.
Recommend 0
Sultan Alvi
Feb 29, 2020 08:44pm
We must remain hopeful and pray for peace for the long-suffering people of our brotherly country, Afghanistan, Amen.
Recommend 0

