Afghan peace: US, Taliban set to sign deal in Qatar

America’s longest war may finally be nearing an end.

The United States and the insurgents it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal on Saturday after a conflict that outlasted two US commanders in chief and is now led by a third eager to fulfill a campaign promise to extricate America from “endless wars.”

More than 18 years since President George W. Bush ordered bombing in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the agreement will set the stage for the withdrawal of US troops, some of whom were not yet born when the World Trade Centre collapsed on that crisp, sunny morning that changed how Americans see the world.

Saturday’s ceremony also signals the potential end of a tremendous investment of blood and treasure. The US spent more than $750 billion, and on all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives lost, permanently scarred and indelibly interrupted. Yet it’s also a conflict that is frequently ignored by US politicians and the American public.

In the Qatari capital of Doha, America’s top diplomat will stand with leaders of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s former rulers who harboured Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida network as they plotted, and then celebrated, the hijackings of four airliners that were crashed into lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people.

Trump says agreement will illuminate 'a powerful path forward'

A statement from US President Trump on Friday said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will “witness” the signing of the agreement, leaving unclear if he will personally sign it on behalf of the United States, or if he will shake hands with Taliban representatives.

US troops are to be withdrawn to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the weeks following Saturday’s signing. Further drawdowns are to depend on the Taliban meeting certain counter-terrorism conditions, compliance that will be assessed by the United States. But officials say soldiers will be coming home.

Trump, as he seeks re-election this year, is looking to make good on his campaign promise to bring troops home from the Middle East. Still, he has approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, steering clear of the crowing surrounding other major foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

Last September, on short notice, he called off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks. But he has since been supportive of the talks led by his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump said on Friday that if the Taliban and Afghan governments live up to the commitments in the agreement, “we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home,”

“These commitments represent an important step to a lasting peace in a new Afghanistan, free from al-Qaida, ISIS and any other terrorist group that would seek to bring us harm,” Trump said.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promise not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the US or its allies. But US officials are loath to trust the Taliban to fulfil their obligations.

Naysayers in the US

The signing will likely be an uncomfortable appearance for Pompeo, who privately told a conference of US ambassadors at the State Department this week that he was going only because Trump had insisted on his participation, according to two people present.

Pompeo also did not mention the Afghan agreement as he touted Trump administration foreign policy achievements in a speech to a conservative group on Friday. He has expressed doubts about the prospects. Yet, he will give his imprimatur to an agreement which he also has said represents “a historic opportunity for peace” after years and pain and suffering.

“We are now on the cusp of having an opportunity which may not succeed, but an opportunity for the first time to let the Afghan peoples’ voices be heard,” he told reporters this week.

Already, some US lawmakers and veterans of the conflict have raised red flags about any agreement with the Taliban.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming led 21 Republican legislators in demanding that the administration not concede anything to the Taliban that would allow them to once again harbor those who seek to harm US citizens and interests. Cheney, the daughter of former President Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney, urged Pompeo and Esper in a letter to reject any commitment to a full withdrawal of American troops.

Pompeo said, “We’re proud of our gains, but our generals have determined that this war is unlikely to be won militarily without tremendous additional resources. All sides are tired of fighting.”

On this, he is in rare agreement with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who said this week in a Democratic presidential debate that the government has “a sacred responsibility to” American soldiers. “That is not to use our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily. We are not winning in Afghanistan. We are not winning in the Middle East,” she said.

Afghan future uncertain

If the agreement is successful, Afghanistan, the “graveyard of empires” that has repeatedly repelled foreign invaders from imperial Britain and Russia to the Soviet Union, will have once again successfully turned away a world power from its landlocked borders.

But prospects for Afghanistan’s future are uncertain. The agreement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghani factions, which are likely to be complicated. Under the agreement, 5,000 Taliban are to be released from Afghan-run jails, but it’s not known if the Afghan government will do that. There are also questions about whether Taliban fighters loyal to various warlords will be willing to disarm.

It’s not clear what will become of gains made in women’s rights since the toppling of the Taliban, which had repressed women and girls under a strict brand of Sharia law. Women’s rights in Afghanistan had been a top concern of both the Bush and Obama administration.

In a sign of “the international community’s commitment to Afghanistan,” a separate ceremony will be held on Saturday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said Sediq Sediqqui, spokesman for Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani.

FM Qureshi represents Pakistan at the signing

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Doha to participate as representative of Pakistan in the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban. He was invited to the signing by Qatari authorities.

Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, are expected to attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Radio Pakistan reported Qureshi as saying that the peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

"Peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia," Qureshi said while adding that the with peace and stability, there will be numerous opportunities for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Taliban invite former hostage to witness deal

Australian university professor Timothy Weeks, who was held captive for three years by the Taliban, is also in Qatar to witness the signing of the peace deal.

On Thursday, Weeks was met at the airport by Anas Haqqani, who was freed from an Afghan jail in exchange for Weeks release as well as American Kevin King. The two men, both professors at the American University of Afghanistan, were kidnapped in the Afghan capital in 2016. They were held by the Haqqani network.

Anas is the younger brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the chief of the feared Haqqani network, which is part of the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted a picture of Weeks and Haqqani. Weeks was invited to attend by the Taliban, Mujahid added.