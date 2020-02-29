DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 29, 2020

PM Imran compares Delhi violence to Kristallnacht pogrom in Nazi Germany

Dawn.comFebruary 29, 2020

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s, says PM Imran Khan. — Screengrab courtesy CNN
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s, says PM Imran Khan. — Screengrab courtesy CNN

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday compared the communal violence that gripped New Delhi this week to the organised massacre of Jews in Nazi Germany during the 1930s, adding that "the world must accept this brutal reality of the Modi fascist, racist regime and stop it".

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared an interview of a University of Cambridge lecturer, Priya Gopal, in which she compared the Delhi riots to Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, when on the orders of Adolf Hitler and his minister Joseph Goebbels, bands of stormtroopers all over Germany and Austria burned down more than 1,000 synagogues and smashed up some 7,500 Jewish-owned shops in 1938.

In a series of tweets, Imran said: "Images coming out of Muslim homes and businesses being burnt, Muslims being beaten and killed, mosques and graveyards being burnt and desecrated are similar to Jews fleeing the pogrom in Nazi Germany."

Protests against a contentious citizenship law had began on a smaller scale on Sunday but had escalated on Monday — as US President Donald Trump started his two-day trip to India — and Tuesday into running battles between Hindus and Muslims in New Delhi’s north-east, where rioters armed with stones, swords and even guns were out in force.

Ground report: How the riots unfolded in Delhi's Chand Bagh

In his tweets on Saturday, the premier also said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s while the major powers appeased Hitler. Modi conducted pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat as chief minister and now we are seeing the same in New Delhi."

According to the Times Of India, the death toll from the communal violence in the Indian capital rose to 42 on Friday.

The violence began over a citizenship law that the Indian prime minister's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December, providing a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.

Critics say the law is discriminatory and comes on top of other measures such as withdrawal of autonomy for occupied Kashmir that has deepened disquiet about the future of India’s 200 million Muslims.

Critics of the government however blamed this week’s violence on members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was trounced in local Delhi elections at the beginning of the month. The BJP has denied the allegations.

Ultimately, the violence morphed into street battles between Hindu and Muslim groups with the police largely ineffective in controlling the situation.

This is not the first time Imran Khan has used strong words to condemn and criticise India's Hindu nationalist government for its discriminatory policies against the country's Muslim minority.

Two days ago, the premier tweeted a video of renowned musician Roger Waters speaking out against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act introduced by the Indian government.

“When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice. Stand up on the right side of history,” PM Imran had written.

Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jai Moolchandani
Feb 29, 2020 12:44pm
An Imposter #Adolf Modi
Recommend 0
Skkk
Feb 29, 2020 12:49pm
Clearly worded, timely, intelligent and informed tweets.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Feb 29, 2020 12:50pm
He is a visionary leader.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Feb 29, 2020 12:51pm
Dacaa massacre is closest to Hitler
Recommend 0
Concerned
Feb 29, 2020 12:51pm
India also have blasphemy laws
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 29, 2020 01:03pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan is saying what number of distinguished scholars in India are also saying. Modi has brought a Fascist regime in power. What has happened in Delhi is widely reported, but worse things have happened in several cities in U.P and several other States. It seems to me that the President of the United States does not care about it..."it is India's internal affair." Keep it up Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Nirmal Singh
Feb 29, 2020 01:06pm
Fully right what Mr Imran Khan Said.. Modi Shah did same in Gujrat in the past.....
Recommend 0
Babar-I-Azam
Feb 29, 2020 01:09pm
Injustice cannot be hidden, beware Indian Govt of your actions before they become irrevocable!
Recommend 0
Sameera
Feb 29, 2020 01:09pm
Knowledge is required for uttering sence.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 29, 2020 01:11pm
Modi is Hitler of India. He incourages the members of his BJP/RSS to wipeout all the Muslims on India with the help of police and other security officials.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

India burning

India burning

Fahd Husain
Modi’s majoritarian project is rolling across the country with a ferociousness that gains intensity with ...

Editorial

February 29, 2020

Controversial NAB

IF the National Accountability Bureau has earned anything since its creation by a military dictator two decades ago,...
February 29, 2020

Indo-US arms deal

ONE of the more troubling outcomes of US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded visit to India is a...
February 29, 2020

Sexual harassment

IT may be too early to say the tide is turning when it comes to penalising sexual harassment, but ripples have...
Updated February 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases

It was perhaps only a matter of time before Pakistan joined the ranks of countries hit by the coronavirus.
February 28, 2020

Exporter tariffs

IN yet another volte-face, the government has announced that it will be withdrawing the reimposition of surcharges...
February 28, 2020

An act of sadism

MAN’S cruelty to man can strain credulity. That is especially so when the target is more vulnerable than most. In ...