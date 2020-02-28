DAWN.COM

20 killed, several others injured as passenger train collides with bus in Sukkur

Ubaidullah Shaikh | Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated February 28, 2020

The Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi, when it collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing. — DawnNewsTV
At least 20 people were killed and dozens others injured when a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station on Friday night, according to Sukkur Police AIG Dr Jamil Ahmed.

The police official told Dawn.com that the number of casualties was expected to rise as several of the injured were in critical condition.

The 45 Up Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi, when it collided with a passenger bus at an 'unmanned' railway crossing. The bus was en route to Punjab and was carrying 20 passengers.

"It was a very horrible accident [...] the bus was split into three parts," the AIG said, adding that the impact of the collision was such that the bus was dragged almost 150-200 feet by the train.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said that the injured, who included women and children, had sustained severe injuries and had been taken to different hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur.

"It is a huge tragedy and all administration and police officials are rushing to the site," said the commissioner. "It was an unmanned railway crossing as nothing existed there to prevent any traffic," he added, while also expressing the fear that the death toll could rise.

Sukkur District Health Officer Dr Munir Mangrio confirmed that 13 bodies were sent to Rohri hospital, while the remaining were sent to Sukkur hospital. The deceased included five women and nine men.

Dr Mangrio added that 60 injured were also shifted to Sukkur hospital, while another 20 injured persons hadn't reported to any hospital so far.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Sukkur commissioner to dispatch rescue teams to the area.

The CM also called for an emergency to be declared at all hospitals in Khairpur, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ample medicines and blood for those injured in the incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took notice of the incident and directed the provincial government to ensure the best medical facilities for those injured in the collision.

Meanwhile, the Railways ministry spokesperson said that Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, while also contending that the bus driver was apparently at fault in the incident.

The spokesperson said that the train's engine was damaged in the collision, while the assistant driver sustained injuries. He added that the passengers on the train remained safe.

He said that Pakistan Railways has 2,470 unmanned crossings, for which the ministry has written to provincial governments several times to depute personnel. He added that the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) will investigate the incident.

Following the collision, the up-country track was closed for traffic. The down-country track was also expected to be impacted till the wreckage was removed from the track.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (17)

Novoice
Feb 28, 2020 10:24pm
Train related accidents are too common these days. Yet no one is held responsible.
M. Emad
Feb 28, 2020 10:41pm
About 1000 train accidents in Pakistan between 2012 and 2019.
Texas Ranger
Feb 28, 2020 10:50pm
pathetic , all credit to PPP for such an organized transport system
AinOther
Feb 28, 2020 10:51pm
Unlucky travelers, in Pakistan we can't afford to run out of luck... Rip
Noname
Feb 28, 2020 10:53pm
Let the injured recover quickly
A shah
Feb 28, 2020 10:54pm
RIP
Bhargav
Feb 28, 2020 10:59pm
Very sad..... technology must be used to stop this mishaps...........hope it will not occur in any developing countries in future............ what is the use of technology if it can't save lives
Salman
Feb 28, 2020 11:09pm
Are these bus drivers blind. Can't they see fast moving train zooming in and yet they try to sneak through for the sake of saving few minutes only.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Feb 28, 2020 11:09pm
If you just add up these gruesome deaths in India and Pakistan over the last 73 years, it would not be surprising if the total no. of deaths rival the casualties in world wars .
sfomann
Feb 28, 2020 11:15pm
"Bilawal Zardari also took notice of the incident" From the comfort of his home. What a good hearted politicians we have.
Anti-Corruption
Feb 28, 2020 11:21pm
Sad...sad...sad... poor management of railway crossings, poorly educated carelss drivers
Gaurav kumar
Feb 28, 2020 11:23pm
Why so much rail tragedies happen only in pakistan? Sometimes spend on railway modernisation too.
Gaurav kumar
Feb 28, 2020 11:27pm
Sometimes instead of caring for indian people , pakistani government should care for their own people too.
Jo
Feb 28, 2020 11:58pm
RIP Innocent victims of a messed up system
Umair
Feb 29, 2020 12:02am
Bilawal and Sindh CM took notice of the accident but couldn't take notice of many unmanned railway crossings and the extreme mess in Sindh. Truly shameless government.
Taimur
Feb 29, 2020 12:05am
I just heard the minister on tv forecasting future of other politicians. Shall PM ask for his resignation now?
Salaroa
Feb 29, 2020 12:09am
How many more will Sheikh Rasheed get away with?
