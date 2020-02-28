DAWN.COM

February 28, 2020

18 killed as passenger train collides with bus in Sukkur

Ubaidullah ShaikhUpdated February 28, 2020

The Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi, when it collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing. — DawnNewsTV
At least 18 people were killed while several others were injured after a passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri railway station on Friday night, DawnNewsTV quoted Sukkur Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar as saying.

Casualties were expected to rise as rescue workers reached the site and shifted the injured and deceased to the nearest hospital.

Sindh CM House spokesperson Rasheed Channa quoted the commissioner as saying that between 40 to 45 injured had been shifted to hospitals in Rohri and Sukkur.

He added, however, that they could not ascertain how many of the victims were from the train or the bus. "The bodies have been shifted to Rohri Hospital and Civil Hospital," he said.

The Pakistan Express train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Karachi, when it collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing, splitting it into two. The bus was en route to Punjab and was carrying 20 passengers.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Sukkur commissioner to dispatch rescue teams to the area.

The CM also called for an emergency to be declared at all hospitals in Khairpur, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ample medicines and blood for those injured in the incident.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took notice of the incident and directed the provincial government to ensure the best medical facilities for those injured in the collision.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

