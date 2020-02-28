England defeat Pakistan by 42 runs in Women's T20 World Cup

England defeated Pakistan by a comfortable 42 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup fixture on Friday. The match was played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra, Australia.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

England captain Heather Knight led from the front, scoring eight fours and a six before she was caught at the death off the bowling of Nida Dar, who played her 100th T20 match today.

Natalie Sciver chipped in with 36 and Fran Wilson made 22, setting a target of 158 for Pakistan. Aiman Anwer took three wickets for the women in green.

The Pakistani team lost Muneeba Ali in the third over and tight England bowling pinned them down before four wickets fell in the space of 23 balls to leave them in trouble on 51 for five at the halfway mark.

Aliya Riaz did her best to accelerate the run rate in a 41-run cameo but it was in vain; Pakistan lost the match by 42 runs.

South Africa scores the highest total ever in the tournament

Meanwhile, South Africa clubbed the highest total at a Women's T20 World Cup match to crush minnows Thailand by a massive 113 runs.

Proteas skipper Dane Van Niekerk won the toss in Canberra and opted to bat, with her team building 195 for three, anchored by powerful opener Lizelle Lee's 101.

It was the highest score in the tournament's history, beating India's 194 for five against New Zealand in 2018.

In response, Thailand were all out for 82 with South Africa bagging a hat-trick off Shabnim Ismail's bowling, although one was a run-out.