Multan Sultans defeat Karachi Kings by 52 runs

Dawn.comUpdated February 28, 2020

Karachi Kings are 75-5 after 10 overs in pursuit of a 187-run target against Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. — PSL Twitter
Multan Sultans' Moeen Ali in action against their PSL clash against Karachi Kings. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter
Karachi Kings on Friday won the toss and opted to field first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
The Multan Sultans on Friday defeated Karachi Kings by a cool 52 runs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the Kings had won the toss and opted to field first.

Sultans' Zeeshan Ashraf was the first player to be sent back to the pavilion during the first innings with 23 runs on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali scored 65 runs from 42 balls, before being sent packing in the eleventh over.

Captain Shan Masood also crossed the half century mark, scoring 61 runs from 42 balls before being dismissed by CJ Jordan in the seventeenth over.

The Multan Sultans had set a 187-run target at the end of the first innings.

Kings' Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were early casualties during first few overs, scoring only 13 and 16 runs, respectively. AD Hales was sent back to the pavilion for 29 runs while CS Delport was sent back for 8. Skipper Imad Wasim was sent packing at 5.

This was second match the Sultans had played before a home crowd. On Thursday, they had secured a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the PSL played at the Multan Stadium.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood*, RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim*, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, CJ Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.

PSL2020
Sport

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 28, 2020 02:45pm
Multan Sultans are in great form lately and are likely to win this match against Karachi Kings.
kublai khan
Feb 28, 2020 04:15pm
Waste of time
