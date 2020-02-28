Multan Sultans defeat Karachi Kings by 52 runs

The Multan Sultans on Friday defeated Karachi Kings by a cool 52 runs in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the Kings had won the toss and opted to field first.

Sultans' Zeeshan Ashraf was the first player to be sent back to the pavilion during the first innings with 23 runs on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali scored 65 runs from 42 balls, before being sent packing in the eleventh over.

Captain Shan Masood also crossed the half century mark, scoring 61 runs from 42 balls before being dismissed by CJ Jordan in the seventeenth over.

The Multan Sultans had set a 187-run target at the end of the first innings.

Kings' Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were early casualties during first few overs, scoring only 13 and 16 runs, respectively. AD Hales was sent back to the pavilion for 29 runs while CS Delport was sent back for 8. Skipper Imad Wasim was sent packing at 5.

This was second match the Sultans had played before a home crowd. On Thursday, they had secured a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the PSL played at the Multan Stadium.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood*, RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim*, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, CJ Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.