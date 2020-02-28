Multan Sultans 132-2 after 15 overs against Karachi Kings in PSL clash

Multan Sultans are 132-2 after 15 overs in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Zeeshan Ashraf was the first player to sent back to the pavilion with 23 runs on the scoreboard. MM Ali put 65 runs from 42 balls, before being sent packing in the eleventh over.

Earlier, the Kings won the toss and opted to field first.

This the second match the Sultans are playing before a home crowd. On Thursday, they secured a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the PSL played at the Multan Stadium.

The Sultans are second on the points table trailing behind Quetta Gladiators by 2 points. The Kings are fourth on the points table having won one and lost one of their matches.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood*, RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim*, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, CJ Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.