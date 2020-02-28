DAWN.COM

February 28, 2020

Karachi Kings win toss; opt to field first in PSL clash against Multan Sultans

February 28, 2020

Karachi Kings on Friday won the toss and opted to field first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Karachi Kings on Friday won the toss and opted to field first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium. — DawnNewsTV

Karachi Kings on Friday won the toss and opted to field first in their Pakistan Super League 2020 clash against Multan Sultans at Multan Cricket Stadium.

This the second match the Sultans are playing before a home crowd. On Thursday, they secured a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the PSL played at the Multan Stadium.

The Sultans are second on the points table trailing behind Quetta Gladiators by 2 points. The Kings are fourth on the points table having won one and lost one of their matches.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood*, RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim*, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, CJ Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.

Opinion

