Karachi Kings 75-5 in pursuit of 187-run target against Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings are 75-5 after 10 overs in pursuit of a 187-run target against Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 clash at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan were early casualties during first few overs, scoring only 13 and 16 runs, respectively. AD Hales was sent back to the pavilion for 29 runs while CS Delport was sent back for 8. Skipper Imad Wasim was sent packing at 5. Chadwick Walton is currently batting alongside Iftikhar Ahmed.

Earlier, the Kings won the toss and opted to field first.

Zeeshan Ashraf was the first player to be sent back to the pavilion with 23 runs on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali scored 65 runs from 42 balls, before being sent packing in the eleventh over.

Captain Shan Masood also crossed the half century mark, scoring 61 runs from 42 balls before being dismissed by CJ Jordan in the seventeenth over.

This the second match the Sultans are playing before a home crowd. On Thursday, they secured a six-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first match of the PSL played at the Multan Stadium.

The Sultans are second on the points table trailing behind Quetta Gladiators by 2 points. The Kings are fourth on the points table having won one and lost one of their matches.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood*, RR Rossouw, MM Ali, RS Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Zeeshan Ashraf†, Sohail Tanvir

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim*, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, CJ Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan.