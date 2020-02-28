Prime Minister Imran tweets video of Roger Waters assailing Indian law

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tweeted a video of renowned musician Roger Waters speaking out against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act introduced by the Indian government.

The Pink Floyd co-founder was participating in a protest held in London on Saturday to demand the release of Julian Assange.

Introducing Aamir Aazim, a 30-year-old poet from Jamia Millia Islamia, Waters said: “This is a young man none of us know. His name is Aamir Aziz. And he is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law.”

Waters then went on to read out an English translation of Aamir Aziz’s poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega. The video has been widely shared by critics of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid violence in Delhi.

PM says when musicians start taking notice of massacres, it’s time for the world to stand up on the right side of history

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice. Stand up on the right side of history.”

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured during protests, especially in Delhi, against the controversial citizenship law during the past few days.

Prime Minister Khan in a tweet on Wednesday warned people against targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship in Pakistan, saying anyone found involved in such acts will be dealt with strictly. He categorically said that minorities were equal citizens of this country.

The PM’s announcement was welcomed by local artists.

Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa and singer Farhan Saeed praised the prime minister for his firm stance for the rights of minorities in the country.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2020