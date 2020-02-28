DAWN.COM

Prime Minister Imran tweets video of Roger Waters assailing Indian law

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 28, 2020

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters recites poetry by Aamir Aazim, a 30-year-old poet from Jamia Millia Islamia. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tweeted a video of renowned musician Roger Waters speaking out against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act introduced by the Indian government.

The Pink Floyd co-founder was participating in a protest held in London on Saturday to demand the release of Julian Assange.

Introducing Aamir Aazim, a 30-year-old poet from Jamia Millia Islamia, Waters said: “This is a young man none of us know. His name is Aamir Aziz. And he is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law.”

Waters then went on to read out an English translation of Aamir Aziz’s poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega. The video has been widely shared by critics of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act amid violence in Delhi.

PM says when musicians start taking notice of massacres, it’s time for the world to stand up on the right side of history

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Prime Minister Khan wrote: “When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice. Stand up on the right side of history.”

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured during protests, especially in Delhi, against the controversial citizenship law during the past few days.

Prime Minister Khan in a tweet on Wednesday warned people against targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship in Pakistan, saying anyone found involved in such acts will be dealt with strictly. He categorically said that minorities were equal citizens of this country.

The PM’s announcement was welcomed by local artists.

Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa and singer Farhan Saeed praised the prime minister for his firm stance for the rights of minorities in the country.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2020

Indian Muslims
Comments (13)

Indian Muslim
Feb 28, 2020 08:02am
BJP is playing with fire everywhere in its own house. The house has started to burn.
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 28, 2020 08:03am
Roger is a man of conscience. Respect.
Recommend 0
Mehak
Feb 28, 2020 08:05am
Roger Waters, who?
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
Feb 28, 2020 08:05am
Looks like a homeless man.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 28, 2020 08:07am
Brilliant again, IK.
Recommend 0
za
Feb 28, 2020 08:10am
When our muslims arab brother speak out.
Recommend 0
Truthhurts
Feb 28, 2020 08:10am
How about tweeting something about Uighur suppression ?
Recommend 0
Sushil
Feb 28, 2020 08:19am
‘All is well’ in Pakistan but not in India.
Recommend 0
Truthwins
Feb 28, 2020 08:22am
Have u even read the CAA yourself Mr.IK?
Recommend 0
Yash
Feb 28, 2020 08:22am
Roger Waters, is he related to PM IK?
Recommend 0
Hardeep
Feb 28, 2020 08:27am
Renowned musician for PM IK not for Indians.
Recommend 0
India
Feb 28, 2020 08:44am
\well said legend Roger/
Recommend 0
Sda
Feb 28, 2020 09:04am
Roger who?
Recommend 0

What next?

What next?

The IMF programme appears to have been paused, not derailed.

Editorial

February 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases

IT was perhaps only a matter of time before Pakistan joined the ranks of countries hit by the coronavirus. On...
February 28, 2020

Exporter tariffs

IN yet another volte-face, the government has announced that it will be withdrawing the reimposition of surcharges...
February 28, 2020

An act of sadism

MAN’S cruelty to man can strain credulity. That is especially so when the target is more vulnerable than most. In ...
February 27, 2020

Media protection bill

BRIEFLY, it appeared there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Pakistan’s beleaguered journalist community....
Updated February 27, 2020

Riots in Delhi

Global community must have the courage to call out the Indian state for its bigotry.
February 27, 2020

Karachi gas leak

MORE than 10 days have passed since what appeared to have been a mysterious gas leak claimed 14 lives and affected...