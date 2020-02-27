DAWN.COM

February 27, 2020

Man arrested for killing sister, her newborn son in Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Ali February 27, 2020

DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari stated that the bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy, while further investigations are under way. — AFP/File
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his sister and her newborn son in Muzaffargarh district's Alipur tehsil, said Kot Addu police after recovering the victims' bodies from a hole.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Kot Addu DSP Ejaz Hussain Bukhari stated that the victim's brother had confessed to killing his sister and her son, before disposing of their bodies by burying them in a deserted area in Alipur tehsil's Baqir Town.

According to the official, the victim's brother had wanted her to register a kidnapping case against her husband, whom she had married approximately a year-and-a-half ago.

The official maintained that bullet wounds were found on the victim's body while initial reports suggested her newborn child had been strangled to death. "In light of these findings, we cannot say whether the victims were buried alive," he added.

The DSP stated that the bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy, while further investigations are under way.

According to the FIR registered at Kot Addu police station by the victim's mother-in-law on February 25, the victim and her child were abducted from their home by her brother and his accomplices a few days earlier.

The complaint further states that the culprit and his accomplices had barged into their home and kidnapped the victims after brandishing a firearm. She also claimed that the culprit had kidnapped the two as her son and the victim had contracted a court marriage.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (1)

Novoice
Feb 27, 2020 09:25pm
The records of cruelty and barbarianism continue to be broken day after day. We look outwards for our enemies, but do we realize there is no greater enemy that the beasts amongst us, killing and abusing innocent women, children and minorities without any repercussion.
